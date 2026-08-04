Pleasure of pain: Odemba counts positives from Starlets’ woeful Wafcon campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2026 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba says her side will use their painful exit from the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) as a crucial learning curve, admitting that a lack of clinical execution and limited high-level international friendlies ultimate cost them on the big stage.

The Starlets’ continental campaign came to an official close on Monday night following a 2-0 defeat to Algeria at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, leaving Kenya bottom of Group A without a point or a goal after three matches.

They lost 4-0 to hosts Morocco and 1-0 to Senegal in their first two matches.

Reflecting on the tournament after the final whistle, Odemba acknowledged the disappointment of coming away empty-handed, but pointed to key areas where the team must evolve to compete at the highest level in Africa.

“We had hoped to perform better today and throughout the tournament. We have picked valuable lessons, particularly in our tactical approach and preparation. We have also learnt the importance of converting the chances we create,” Odemba said.

Throughout their Group A fixtures against hosts Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria, Kenya repeatedly created promising opening, including multiple woodwork strikes, but struggled to punish opponents in key moments.

While the team benefited from playing in the FIFA Series prior to the tournament, Odemba highlighted the need for consistent exposure to top-tier international opposition if the Starlets are to bridge the gap with Africa’s elite.

“Although we had good preparations, including participating in the FIFA Series, playing more international friendly matches would have made a difference,” Odemba emphasized.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohamed echoed the head coach’s sentiments, stating that while the outcome was disappointing after a ten-year absence from WAFCON, focus now shifts to long-term reconstruction.

“The most important thing is that we have gained valuable experience. It is disappointing that we did not win a single match, but we will go back, correct our mistakes, and plan well to build a stronger team for the future,” Mohamed noted.

Kenya exits Group A, alongside Senegal, having scored 0 goals and gaining no points, as hosts Morocco (7 points) and Algeria (6 points) advance to the WAFCON 2026 knockout stages.