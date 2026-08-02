Bitter pill for Oilers to swallow as Kabras Sugar edge Rai derby thriller to win Dala 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2, 2026 – Kabras Sugar were crowned Dala 7s champions following an exciting 17-5 victory over Menegai Oilers in a Rai Derby special at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The finely-poised final breathed to life just before halftime, Shujaa’s John Okoth going over the white chalk for the oilers after bursting through the sugar millers’ 22.

Kabras turned the tie on its head in the second half when Rayvon Ambale raced down the left flank to level the scores, making the most of a delightful offload from Jackson Siketa.

Oilers’ cause was made all the more tougher after Calvin Mulewa was banished to the sin bin for a high tackle, a turn of events that their opponents gleefully exploited to their advantage.

Soon after, Matthias Osimbo offloaded the ball to Derrick Ashiundu who then touched down on the white chalk to put the sugar millers in the lead for the first time in the game.

Ronald Wangila’s try in the dying moments put the gloss on a comeback-of-the-ages, with the resultant failed conversion not dampening the celebratory mood that had already encapsulated the Kabras bench.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Mwamba RFC scored at the death to beat Kenya Harlequin 12-7, at the same venue.

The next leg of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC) is set for August 15-16 at the Kabeberi 7s in Nairobi.