Mutuse Accuses Uhuru of Turning Against Ruto Despite Past Political Support

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of rallying opposition forces against President William Ruto despite Ruto’s past support for his political career.

Mutuse questioned Uhuru’s decision to oppose the Kenya Kwanza administration, arguing that Ruto stood by the former President during several critical electoral contests.

The MP cited Ruto’s support for Uhuru during the 2002, 2013 and 2017 General Elections, as well as the subsequent repeat presidential election, as evidence of a longstanding political partnership between the two leaders.

Mutuse said it was therefore contradictory for Uhuru to now be associated with efforts aimed at challenging Ruto’s administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Kibwezi West legislator’s remarks come amid heightened political realignments as parties and political leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 polls.

Uhuru, who served as Kenya’s President from 2013 to 2022, has increasingly featured in opposition political discussions as rival formations seek to consolidate support ahead of the next presidential contest.

Ruto and Uhuru were previously political allies, with the two serving together as President and Deputy President for two terms after winning the 2013 and 2017 elections on the Jubilee Party ticket.

Their political relationship later deteriorated, particularly after Ruto fell out with Uhuru during the latter years of his presidency.

Ruto went on to form the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and successfully ran for president in 2022, defeating opposition candidate Raila Odinga.

Mutuse’s remarks are likely to fuel the growing debate over the role of former political leaders in the emerging alliances ahead of the 2027 election, as the opposition seeks to identify a candidate capable of mounting a strong challenge to Ruto.

The accusations also come against the backdrop of renewed political activity in the Mt Kenya region, where leaders from both the government and opposition camps are seeking to consolidate support ahead of the next General Election.