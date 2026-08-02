Luhya Council of Elders Endorses Edwin Sifuna for 2027 Presidential Bid Under United Opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – The Luhya Council of Elders has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the presidency under the United Opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The endorsement places Sifuna among the opposition figures positioning themselves for the 2027 presidential contest as political parties and leaders intensify efforts to build a united front against President William Ruto’s administration.

The backing by the Luhya elders is expected to add momentum to Sifuna’s emerging presidential ambitions and could influence political discussions within the opposition as parties negotiate possible alliances and a joint candidate for the 2027 polls.

Sifuna, who is the Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has increasingly featured in national political debates and opposition mobilisation.

The endorsement comes at a time when the opposition is seeking to consolidate its political support ahead of the 2027 elections.

The United Opposition has brought together leaders and political formations opposed to the Kenya Kwanza administration, with discussions centred on building a broad coalition capable of mounting a strong challenge to President Ruto.

The choice of a presidential candidate remains one of the most significant questions facing the opposition, with several senior politicians positioning themselves for the top seat.

Sifuna’s potential candidacy could reshape the political calculations within the opposition, particularly as leaders seek to balance regional support, party interests and the demand for a broadly acceptable presidential candidate.

The endorsement is also significant given the political weight of the Luhya community, which commands a substantial voting bloc in Western Kenya.

The community’s political direction is expected to be closely watched as parties prepare for the 2027 General Election.

A firm endorsement of Sifuna could strengthen his standing within opposition negotiations while giving him an opportunity to consolidate support in Western Kenya and beyond.

However, the endorsement by the elders does not automatically translate into a formal nomination by the United Opposition. The eventual presidential candidate will depend on negotiations among opposition parties and political leaders, as well as the coalition’s nomination arrangements.

Sifuna’s endorsement comes against the backdrop of growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Opposition leaders have been exploring ways of working together to prevent the division of votes and present a united challenge to the ruling coalition.

The emerging contest is expected to involve negotiations over the presidency, running mate positions and other elective seats as parties seek to establish a common political platform.

For Sifuna, the backing provides an important political boost as he seeks to broaden his national profile beyond Nairobi and ODM.

The 2027 presidential race is expected to become increasingly competitive as more aspirants declare their intentions and political formations settle on coalition strategies.