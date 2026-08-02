Three Arrested as Police Hunt Suspected Gang Over Violent Kisumu Robbery

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 2 — Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a violent house robbery in Kisumu County as investigations continue to track down other members of a gang accused of terrorising residents through armed break-ins.

The arrests followed investigations into a robbery in which three suspected armed men were captured on CCTV footage allegedly forcing their way into a victim’s house while armed with pangas, metal bars and what appeared to be a pistol.

The gang is accused of stealing assorted household items during the incident.

Police said the operation began with the arrest of one suspect believed to have been captured in the CCTV footage. Investigators said the suspect provided information that led officers to Rabuor, where they arrested two more people believed to be linked to the robbery.

However, a key suspect identified during the investigations managed to evade arrest and remains at large.

A search of the suspects’ hideouts led to the recovery of assorted items believed to have been stolen during the robbery, a toy pump-action pistol, several SIM cards and tools suspected to have been used to break into the victim’s home.

Police also recovered several rolls of bhang concealed inside one of the premises.

Officers later searched another rented house associated with the suspects in the same area, where they recovered additional items believed to have been stolen.

Among the items was a national identity card belonging to one of the robbery victims, which police said provided an additional link between the suspects and the reported offence.

The three suspects were taken to Kasagam Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police have intensified efforts to locate and arrest the remaining suspect as investigators work to establish the full extent of the gang’s activities and determine whether they are linked to other robberies in the area.

The National Police Service urged members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report suspected criminal activity to the nearest police station.