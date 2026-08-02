Kindiki Says UDA Open to 2027 Aspirants as Jubilee Leaders Defect to Ruto Party

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the ruling United Democratic Alliance party remains strong and has maintained its national appeal adding that it is open to all Kenyans and aspirants for 2027 elections.

The DP said the party, led by President William Ruto, does not discriminate against anyone as it has ensured development in every part of the country including previously marginalized areas.

“We welcome all of them to UDA. This is a national party that accommodates everyone withoutconsidering their tribe, religion or region because we are all Kenyans and we all deserve development,” DP said.

The Second in Command, who is also UDA Deputy Party Leader, spoke on Saturday in Maralal town, Samburu County when he received senior Jubilee Party officials who defected from the outfit to the ruling party.

“President Ruto has ensured that all communities including those in Northern Kenya are no longer discriminated against because he wants all Kenyans to benefit from the government’s development agenda,” Prof. Kindiki reiterated.

Among those who decamped to UDA are Jubilee Party Women League Chairperson Maison Leshoomo, former Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga and over six MCAS led by County Assembly Majority Leader elected on Jubilee and Kanu parties in the last elections among dozens of aspirants seeking various seats in the coming polls.

Former Governor Moses Lenolkulal also officially joined the ruling outfit.

The Deputy President assured them that the party will treat them equally assuring them that voters will decide who will fly the party’s flag in free and fair nominations.

“All parties supporting the President will work together to ensure the President wins. For other seats, voters will decide who will lead us. Those who will lose will be considered for other positions in government,” DP stated.

In Samburu, the government has funded multiple multi-billion-shilling projects aimed at improving the lives of residents.

The tarmacking of Maralal-Morijo-Baragoi-South Horr-Loiyangalani Road has commenced and is critical to the region’s economic development. Construction of link roads in Maralal town is set to start shortly.

Modern markets are also underway in Maralal, Baragoi towns and other key towns in the county. The devolved unit is also a beneficiary of the Affordable housing programme with several units being constructed.

“There wasn’t a single allocation of funds for tarmacking of roads when the President came in office but hundreds of kilometres of roads are now being constructed in Samburu County,” DP revealed.

Samburu Governor Lelelit Lati said they are solidly behind President Ruto and Deputy President Kindiki’s reelection next year and will stick with UDA after witnessing unprecedented development in the region.

“We are not going anywhere because we are witnesses of the great development by President Ruto’s government,” Lati said.

Those who defected said they did so because they are happy with development being done in the county by Ruto administration.

“We have seen what President Ruto has done here in Samburu. We already have 11 Samburu professionals employed in senior positions in government and we know more development is in the pipeline,” Leshoomo stated.

Lentoimaga said Samburu has greatly benefitted from the government hence their decision to back it beyond 2027.

“We didn’t have affordable houses, we have seen roads being constructed and our people serving in government. Security has improved in Samburu. I have seen this and I have decided to support this government,” he said.