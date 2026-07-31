Joho Backs Kindiki for 2027 Running Mate Role, Says Mt Kenya East Must First Show Support

MOMBASA, Kenya Jul 31 – Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has declared that he is ready to support Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as the broad-based coalition’s running mate in the 2027 General Election, provided leaders and residents of the Mt Kenya East region unite behind his candidature.

Joho said Kindiki’s prospects within the coalition would largely depend on the level of political support he commands from his home region, arguing that regional unity would strengthen his case for the deputy presidential slot.

“If Mt Kenya East rallies behind Professor Kithure Kindiki and demonstrates that he enjoys overwhelming support from the region, I will have no problem supporting him as the coalition’s running mate,” Joho said.

His remarks come amid growing political realignments and speculation over the formation of alliances ahead of the 2027 elections, with discussions intensifying over who will occupy key positions within the broad-based coalition.

Joho’s endorsement, though conditional, is likely to fuel debate over succession politics within the coalition as leaders position themselves for the next electoral contest.

The Cabinet Secretary maintained that political decisions should reflect the wishes of the people and regional consensus, insisting that unity within Mt Kenya East would be a crucial factor in determining Kindiki’s suitability for the role.