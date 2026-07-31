President Ruto Backs Nairobi Metro Rail Project Following Sakaja Presentation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – President William Ruto has formally endorsed plans for the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System (NMMRTS), giving fresh momentum to the proposed underground metro rail network following a high-level presentation at State House led by Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson and officials from the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

The endorsement comes just days after the Nairobi City County Executive Committee approved the ambitious mass transit project, paving the way for the next phase of planning and implementation.

Governor Sakaja described the State House meeting as a landmark moment for Nairobi’s future, saying the President had fully backed the proposal.

“It was a successful presentation and the President endorsed it fully. This is by far the most consequential development this city will see,” Sakaja said after the briefing.

President Ruto said the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System offers the most effective long-term solution to the persistent traffic congestion and gridlock that have slowed movement across the capital and its metropolitan region.

“Our plan for the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transport System is the perfect solution to the traffic congestion and gridlock that face our capital city and the environs,” the President said.

He disclosed that Nairobi County has already granted approvals for the first phase of the project, which will involve constructing a 30-kilometre underground railway connecting densely populated Eastlands estates to the Central Business District through 25 stations.

The President said the metro line will serve as the backbone of an integrated public transport system, linking seamlessly with Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors and the existing commuter rail network to create a modern, efficient and interconnected mobility system.

According to the government, the transport network is expected to serve nearly five million residents, who collectively make more than 12 million trips across Nairobi every day.

Ruto said he received a comprehensive progress briefing from Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Governor Sakaja and senior officials from both the national and county governments, underscoring the commitment of the two levels of government to fast-track implementation of the project.

The State House endorsement is expected to accelerate technical planning, financing and stakeholder engagement for what is projected to become the largest urban transport infrastructure project in Nairobi’s history.

Once implemented, the underground metro is expected to significantly reduce travel times, ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity across the city and support Nairobi’s long-term economic and urban growth.