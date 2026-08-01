Kenya Elected to International Seabed Authority Council for 2027–2030 Term

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – Kenya has been elected to the Council of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for the 2027–2030 term, in a diplomatic milestone that strengthens the country’s role in global ocean governance and maritime affairs.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei announced the development following the conclusion of the 31st Session of the ISA Assembly in Kingston, Jamaica.

Sing’oei said Kenya’s election reflected international confidence in the country’s commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), rules-based ocean governance and sustainable management of the world’s oceans.

He said Kenya would use its position to advance the principles of equitable and inclusive stewardship of the oceans while supporting maritime scientific research.

Sing’oei said Kenya’s participation in the ISA Council would build on its longstanding advocacy for sustainable use and management of marine resources.

The country will also seek to advance the principle that the seabed and its resources beyond national jurisdiction constitute the common heritage of humankind, requiring responsible and equitable management.

Kenya’s new role comes as international attention grows around the sustainable exploitation of deep-sea resources, marine conservation and scientific research.

Sing’oei said Kenya would also work with ISA member states to advance commitments made during two major international ocean conferences hosted by the country.

These include the Nairobi Sustainable Blue Economy Conference and the Mombasa Eleventh Our Ocean Conference.

The Mombasa conference was particularly significant as it was the first Our Ocean Conference held in Africa.

Kenya will seek to ensure that the outcomes of the two conferences are implemented in close partnership with ISA members and in accordance with the organisation’s mandate under UNCLOS.

The International Seabed Authority is an intergovernmental organisation established under UNCLOS to organise and control mineral-related activities in the international seabed area beyond national jurisdiction.

Its mandate includes ensuring that activities in the international seabed area are conducted for the benefit of humanity while protecting the marine environment.

Kenya’s election to the Council gives it a platform to participate in discussions and decisions affecting the future governance and sustainable management of international seabed resources.

The election also reinforces Kenya’s efforts to position itself as an important voice on the blue economy, maritime research and ocean sustainability.

With a coastline along the Indian Ocean, Kenya has strategic interests in maritime security, fisheries, marine conservation, shipping and sustainable ocean-based economic development.

Its participation in the ISA Council is expected to provide an additional avenue for Kenya to promote African interests in global discussions on ocean governance and the equitable use of marine resources.

Sing’oei said Kenya would remain committed to working with ISA members to promote responsible and inclusive stewardship of the world’s oceans.