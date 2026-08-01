Gachagua Ready to Back Single Opposition Candidate to Unseat Ruto in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared he is ready to support a single opposition presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election if rival leaders agree on a formula for selecting one flag bearer to challenge President William Ruto.

Gachagua, who has also offered himself as a potential opposition candidate, said he would back whoever emerges from consultations among opposition leaders—even if he is not the eventual nominee.

Speaking during a podcast interview with political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora, Gachagua said opposition unity would be critical to mounting a credible challenge against Ruto in 2027.

“I have committed that I’ll support a single presidential candidate. I have offered myself as that person who should carry the flag,” Gachagua said.

He, however, said his candidacy would not stand in the way of an agreement that favours another opposition leader.

“If it is not me, if we talk among our colleagues and we agree on a formula and for whatever reason it does not favor me, I am willing unconditionally to support whoever—Kalonzo Musyoka, Edwin Sifuna, Eugene Wamalwa, Fred Matiang’i, Martha Karua, whoever we agree on,” he said.

Gachagua said he remained hopeful of securing the opposition ticket but insisted he was prepared to support a different candidate if consensus was reached.

“I am hopeful it will be me. In case it is not me, I am open. I am so open that I will support whoever it is,” he added.

The former Deputy President also pointed to the recent Ol Kalou by-election as an indication of what he described as growing dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza administration in the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua argued that the contest should not be viewed simply as a battle between his Democratic Congress Party (DCP) and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“This election that happened in Ol Kalou, and the same will happen in 2027, it was not between DCP and UDA. It was not between Samee Kamau Ngotho and Mushina. It was a contest between the dignity of the community versus William Ruto,” he said.

He claimed that government resources and campaign efforts did not change voters’ determination to express their dissatisfaction through the ballot.

“No amount of money, no amount of roads, no amount of intimidation, no amount of threats could change the resolve of the mountain people because they wanted to send a message to William Ruto that enough is enough,” Gachagua said.

He further predicted a significantly higher voter turnout in the Mt Kenya region during the 2027 election, alleging that voter suppression affected participation in the Ol Kalou by-election.

“I want to promise you 2027, 10th of August. The mountain people will wake up at 3. By 5 the queues will be one kilometre long. By 12:00 they will have voted 95 percent voter turnout,” he said.

Gachagua also dismissed speculation that he could reconcile with Ruto and return to the President’s political camp ahead of the 2027 election.

He said he had no plans to rebuild his political relationship with the President, insisting that their fallout was initiated by Ruto.

“I didn’t leave William Ruto; he chased me away. It’s not me who abandoned him. He abandoned me. So the issue of me going to him does not even arise,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President said several individuals had approached him over a possible reconciliation but claimed he had rejected the overtures.

Gachagua served as Ruto’s deputy after the two won the 2022 presidential election before their political relationship deteriorated, culminating in his removal from office in October 2024.

Gachagua also acknowledged his role in helping Ruto win the 2022 presidential election, saying he now felt an obligation to work with other leaders to provide Kenyans with an alternative government.

“I have admitted to the people of Kenya that to a great extent I’m responsible for the mess that is in this country because, against the advice of President Uhuru Kenyatta, I supported William Ruto to become president,” he said.

“I equally bear an even greater responsibility to sort out the mess on behalf of Kenya,” he added.

Gachagua said a government led by the opposition would seek to ease the cost of living by reducing taxes and eliminating what he described as unnecessary levies.

He specifically pledged to abolish the housing levy, improve public services and restore professionalism within the National Police Service.

“What we can do for Kenya is first removing Ruto because he’s Kenya’s problem. Once we deal with the problem, we restore the dignity of the pay slip, we do away with the housing levy, we do away with unnecessary taxation,” he said.

He also promised reforms within the police service to enhance security and professionalism.

Gachagua’s remarks come as opposition leaders continue consultations on a possible coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The question of whether the opposition can agree on a single presidential candidate remains one of the central issues in the emerging political realignment.

Gachagua’s willingness to back another candidate could provide room for negotiations among leaders seeking to consolidate the anti-Ruto vote.

However, with several senior politicians positioning themselves for the 2027 race, reaching consensus on a flag bearer is likely to remain a major political test for the opposition.

For Gachagua, the message is clear: he wants the opposition to unite behind one candidate—and while he hopes to be that candidate, he says he is prepared to support whoever emerges from the negotiations.