Aisha Jumwa Says She Is Ready to Work With Like-Minded Leaders After Leaving UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 31 – Former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has confirmed that she has officially left the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying she is now ready to engage with like-minded leaders in pursuit of development for Kilifi County, the Coast region and the country.

In a brief statement, Jumwa said her political future would be guided by partnerships focused on delivering tangible benefits to the people.

“I have left the UDA party and I say that I am ready to speak to those who are like-minded because of the benefits to the people of Kilifi, Coast and the Country at large,” she said.

Her remarks come a day after announcing her resignation from the ruling party, citing dissatisfaction with her treatment despite being among UDA’s founding members.

Jumwa has previously expressed frustration over what she described as political marginalisation, saying she has not held a government position despite playing a key role in the party’s formation.

Her departure adds to the growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, particularly in the Coast region, where leaders are positioning themselves and forging new alliances.

Although she has not announced the political outfit she intends to join, Jumwa has indicated that consultations with leaders who share her vision are underway as she charts her next political move, including her bid for the Kilifi governorship.