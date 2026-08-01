Village Elders to Receive Monthly Stipends Starting August, Omollo Announces

HOMA BAY, Kenya Aug 1 – Village elders across Kenya will begin receiving monthly stipends starting this month in a move aimed at formally recognising their contribution to community security, conflict resolution and the implementation of government programmes at the grassroots.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo announced the initiative during a public baraza in Rachuonyo North Sub-County, Homa Bay County, describing the payments as a historic recognition of the role played by village elders in supporting national administration.

Omollo said the government had listened to longstanding concerns from village elders and resolved to formally appreciate their service through a regular monthly stipend.

He said the elders had served communities for decades, including since independence, despite lacking formal financial recognition for their contribution to maintaining order and supporting government programmes.

The PS attributed the decision to President William Ruto, saying the Head of State had recognised the important role played by village elders in communities across the country.

Omollo said the first payments, covering the month of July, would be released beginning Tuesday.

He said the stipend was intended not only to recognise the elders’ contribution but also to motivate them as they continue supporting government initiatives at the grassroots.

The village elders play an important role in complementing national government administration, particularly in community mobilisation, conflict resolution, security coordination and dissemination of government information.

The new payment framework is therefore expected to strengthen the government’s engagement with community-level administrators.

During the public baraza, Omollo also highlighted government development programmes being implemented in Homa Bay County.

He said the number of road projects in the county had increased significantly under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

According to the PS, Homa Bay had only three road projects before the administration came into office, but the number has since risen to nearly 20 projects covering approximately 454 kilometres.

Omollo said the projects were part of broader government efforts to improve infrastructure and support economic activity in the county.

The Interior PS also encouraged residents to embrace registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA) as the government continues implementing reforms in the health sector.

He commended community health promoters for their role in supporting the rollout of the healthcare reforms and mobilising residents to access government health programmes.

Omollo said stronger participation in the SHA programme would help expand access to healthcare services and ensure more Kenyans benefit from the government’s health reforms.

Omollo further pointed to the NYOTA programme as part of the government’s youth empowerment efforts.

He said beneficiaries were receiving training, financing and mentorship aimed at helping them establish and grow businesses.

The programme is intended to support young people with opportunities for entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

The PS also welcomed President Ruto’s address to the nation on Thursday, saying it had opened an important conversation about Kenya’s future.

Omollo said the proposed national dialogue should extend beyond political leaders and involve citizens across the country.

He argued that sustainable national development required inclusive participation and discussions on how Kenya can address existing challenges while accelerating development.

“The President yesterday gave an address to the nation on the need for us to have a conversation on how to take our country forward,” Omollo said.

He urged Kenyans to participate actively in the proposed national conversation, saying it could help shape policies aimed at promoting national unity and accelerating development.

Omollo acknowledged that significant gaps remained but said the country had also made progress that should be recognised.

“We know there is still a big gap that exists, but a lot has happened,” he said.

The announcement on village elders’ stipends comes as the government seeks to strengthen grassroots administration and recognise community structures that play a key role in maintaining security, resolving local disputes and supporting the implementation of government programmes.