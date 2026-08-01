DCI Arrests Man Over Alleged Sh272M Kilimani Land Fraud Scheme

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man accused of attempting to fraudulently claim ownership of a prime parcel of land in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The suspect, Caleb Miheso Ijami, was apprehended by officers from the DCI’s Land Fraud Investigation Unit (LFIU) following investigations into an alleged land ownership scheme involving a 0.2718-hectare parcel along Kilungu Road.

According to the DCI, Ijami initially reported that another person was unlawfully claiming a parcel of land he said belonged to him.

He claimed that he had acquired the property through a government allocation and had paid all the required fees.

However, investigations into the complaint reportedly established that the land was freehold property and was not available for government allocation, according to records from the Director of Land Administration.

Investigators also subjected a stand premium receipt presented by Ijami to forensic examination by the Government Printers.

The examination reportedly established that the document was forged.

The receipt indicated that it had been issued in 1996, yet investigations established that it was actually printed in 1998, raising questions over its authenticity.

Further verification by the Chief Land Registrar established that the disputed parcel was registered to Miraflores Apartment, the DCI said.

The findings prompted investigators to forward the case to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

Following a review of the investigation file, the ODPP directed that Ijami be charged with conspiracy to defraud, making a document without authority and obtaining registration by false pretences.

The DCI said detectives subsequently tracked down the suspect and arrested him along Aga Khan Walk near KENCOM in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Ijami is currently being processed by detectives ahead of his arraignment in court.

The arrest comes amid continued efforts by investigative authorities to tackle fraudulent land transactions and the use of forged documents to establish or transfer ownership of property in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

The case is expected to shed further light on the alleged attempt to secure ownership of the Kilimani property through documents that investigators say were not genuine.