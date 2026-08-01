Eight Killed, Three Injured in Grisly Mwea–Embu Highway Crash

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Aug 1 — Eight people have been killed and three others injured in a grisly road accident at Murubara along the Mwea–Embu Highway in Kirinyaga County.

The accident occurred early Saturday morning when a parcel truck travelling from Mwea towards Embu collided with a tuk-tuk heading towards Ngurubani.

Mwea East Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Okal confirmed that all eight victims died at the scene.

According to police, the tuk-tuk was carrying farm workers travelling from Kimbimbi to the Mwea Irrigation Research area, where they were scheduled to plant rice.

Six of those who died were occupants of the tuk-tuk, while two others were pedestrians who were struck by the truck along the roadside.

The driver of the parcel truck sustained minor injuries in the crash and was arrested as police launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Two of the injured victims were taken to Kimbimbi Hospital for treatment, while a third victim, who sustained serious injuries, was transferred to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital for specialised medical care.

The bodies of the eight deceased victims were moved to Kerugoya Mortuary, where they are being held pending identification and post-mortem examinations.

Residents who witnessed the aftermath of the crash claimed that the truck driver lost control while attempting to avoid potholes on the busy highway.

The truck allegedly veered into the path of the tuk-tuk before hitting the pedestrians who were walking along the roadside.

Police have not, however, conclusively established the cause of the crash, with investigations underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.

The incident has renewed concerns over road safety along the Mwea–Embu Highway, particularly the condition of the road and the risks posed to motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations as part of efforts to establish the exact cause of the accident.