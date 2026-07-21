Gachagua dismisses Ruto’s anti-goon order as ‘theatrics,’ claims police-goon alliance is fueling violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed President William Ruto’s directive to security agencies to crack down on goons and criminal gangs, accusing the Head of State of presiding over a security apparatus that allegedly works hand in hand with violent groups to terrorize Kenyans.

In a statement issued hours after Ruto declared that Kenya had reached a national consensus against goonism and ordered security agencies to enforce the law, Gachagua argued that the country’s greatest security challenge was not criminal gangs but what he termed “rogue police officers working with goons.”

“The problem in the East African Haiti, formerly the Republic of Kenya, is not goons. It is rogue police officers working with goons to terrorize Kenyans,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President questioned the President’s commitment to fighting criminality, alleging that individuals linked to the government have previously operated alongside gangs in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

“Mr. William Ruto, I have heard that today you ordered that goons and criminals be dealt with across the country. Fair enough. But is this the first time you are saying this? Who moves around Nairobi and the country with goons? Not you?” he said.

Gachagua further claimed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo had transformed the Interior Ministry into what he described as “a Ministry of Goonism and Coordination of Terror against Kenyans.”

He alleged that the two officials were either acting with the President’s authority or that Ruto had lost control of the country’s security apparatus.

The former Deputy President renewed allegations over the violence witnessed during last week’s Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, claiming that security agencies deployed thousands of officers but failed to stop armed men operating in civilian clothes.

According to Gachagua, more than 2,000 police officers, including General Service Unit (GSU) and Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) personnel, had been deployed during the poll, yet armed men allegedly intimidated voters, assaulted civilians and disrupted the electoral process.

He further alleged, without providing evidence, that two people were killed, about 20 injured and several women sexually assaulted during the violence, claiming no arrests had been made because those responsible enjoyed protection from senior government officials.

Gachagua also accused police leadership of allowing the National Police Service to be used for political purposes, alleging that officers involved in previous incidents of political violence had not been prosecuted.

The remarks marked the latest escalation in the increasingly bitter political feud between Ruto and his former deputy, with security and political violence emerging as key battlegrounds.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ruto said Kenya’s religious leaders, business community and political class had reached a consensus that criminal gangs and political violence should no longer be tolerated.

“It is now clear that every sector of our society, the business leaders, religious leaders and political leaders, have all agreed that lawlessness, goons and criminals should be stopped,” the President said.

“Now that we have a consensus, our security agencies must do their job within the law. They must stop criminality because that is how we are going to secure Kenya’s future.”

Ruto also warned against defending individuals involved in looting, arson and destruction of property, saying peaceful demonstrations should not be used as a cover for criminal acts.

The exchange further deepens an increasingly polarized national debate over political violence, allegations of state-sponsored goonism and the conduct of security agencies, with both government and opposition leaders trading accusations over responsibility for recent unrest.