Mother, daughter and son-in-law arrested as DCI busts alleged online sex trafficking ring in Embakasi East

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 — Detectives have dismantled a suspected family-run online sexual exploitation network in Nairobi, arresting a mother, her daughter and her husband after rescuing five women allegedly trafficked through fake job offers and forced to produce explicit online content.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) conducted the operation in the Mihang’o area of Embakasi East Constituency, where the women were found confined in two bedrooms inside a residential house.

According to preliminary investigations, the victims had been promised lucrative employment opportunities but were instead subjected to online sexual exploitation for commercial gain.

“A search of the premises led to the recovery of items believed to have been used to facilitate the suspected exploitation,” DCI said.

The exhibits were documented for use in the investigation.

Police identified the prime suspect as the 43-year-old owner of the house, who is believed to have operated the alleged trafficking enterprise.

Also arrested were her 24-year-old daughter, who is suspected of recruiting the victims, and her 30-year-old husband, who investigators believe managed the computer systems used in the online exploitation scheme.

The three are being held at Kasarani Police Station pending processing and arraignment.

They are expected to face charges under Section 3(1)(d), as read together with Section 3(5), of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act, 2010, alongside other related offences.

The DCI said arrangements had been made to relocate the rescued women to a safe shelter, where they will receive psychosocial support, medical care and other rehabilitation services aimed at protecting their welfare and supporting their reintegration.

The agency warned that organised criminal networks are increasingly using fraudulent job advertisements to lure vulnerable people into trafficking and online exploitation.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions job seekers to exercise vigilance when responding to employment offers, particularly those from unverified recruiters, as criminal networks continue to exploit vulnerable individuals through false promises of lucrative jobs,” the DCI said.

The agency urged members of the public with information on human trafficking or related crimes to report it to authorities as investigations continue.