Infant Reunited With Mother After Eight-Day Search

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – An infant who disappeared after the child’s mother was deceived with a fake employment opportunity has been rescued by detectives following an eight-day investigation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said four people have been arrested over the incident, which occurred in Pipeline, Embakasi.

Police said the mother was searching for work when a man approached her with an offer of employment at a hotel.

“Because she had no one to look after her child, the suspect allegedly convinced her to leave the baby with a woman nearby before disappearing,” the DCI said in a statement.

The mother returned moments later only to discover that both the woman and her infant had vanished.

“Panicked, the mother rushed back to reclaim her child, only to discover that both the woman and her baby were nowhere to be found. With both suspects unreachable, she reported the incident at Kware Police Station,” the Agency explained.

The investigations culminated in the arrest of four suspects in Kware Mabatini, where officers recovered the missing baby from one of the suspects’ residences.

The child was found safe and later reunited with the relieved mother.

The DCI said the four suspects remain in custody pending their arraignment.