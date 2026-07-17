‘Nyandarua Is the Headquarters of the Itungati Movement,’ Gachagua Declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 17 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared Nyandarua County the headquarters of the “Itungati Movement” following the Democracy for the Citizens Party’s (DCP) victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, saying the result confirmed that the Mt Kenya region had abandoned President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking after DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Waweru was declared the winner, Gachagua hailed Ol Kalou voters for what he described as a watershed political moment, arguing that the by-election had reshaped the region’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The people of Ol Kalou are the true remnants and descendants of the Mau Mau. After consultations with our elders, I declare Nyandarua County the headquarters of the Itungati Movement,” Gachagua said.

He linked the declaration to Nyandarua’s historical role during Kenya’s struggle for independence, citing the Aberdare Forest where Mau Mau fighters, led by Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi, waged their resistance against colonial rule.

According to Gachagua, the Ol Kalou outcome had restored the dignity of the Mt Kenya region, which he claimed had suffered political persecution under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Well done, people of Nyandarua. You have restored the dignity of our people. When the history of our community is written, Ol Kalou will have a very big chapter for restoring our pride,” he said.

The former deputy president also declared the by-election the “death of UDA” in the Mt Kenya region, arguing that DCP had now become the dominant political vehicle in the area.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this by-election marks the death of UDA in this region. DCP is now the party of choice in the mountain,” he said.

Gachagua maintained that the contest was more than a parliamentary race, describing it as a rehearsal for the 2027 General Election and claiming it had demonstrated that voters would not be swayed by state resources, development pledges or intimidation.

He further urged Mt Kenya residents to rally behind DCP, saying the party intended to field candidates across all 47 counties and was targeting at least 20 governors, 20 senators, 145 Members of Parliament and 720 Members of County Assembly in the next elections.

During the address, Gachagua alleged that the region had been subjected to political and economic persecution since the 2022 elections, accusing the government of targeting Mt Kenya through dismissals, tax enforcement and other actions.

He also made a series of allegations over the conduct of the Ol Kalou by-election, accusing state agencies of orchestrating violence and intimidation during the poll.

Among the claims, Gachagua alleged that one person was killed, several others injured and dozens of women sexually assaulted during the election.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

The government has previously denied involvement in election-related violence, while Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered investigations into the armed, masked men who disrupted voting in parts of Ol Kalou.