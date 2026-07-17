Ruto warned against underestimating Gachagua

NAIROBI, July 17 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has warned President William Ruto and leaders of the Broad-Based Government against dismissing Rigathi Gachagua’s growing political influence, arguing that the Ol Kalou by-election has demonstrated the former Deputy President’s strength in the Mt Kenya region.

Havi’s remarks came after a section of UDA leaders celebrated the party’s overall performance in recent parliamentary and senatorial by-elections, despite losing the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

According to Havi, comparing Gachagua’s influence in Mt Kenya with election outcomes in other regions misses the bigger political picture ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“UDA and ODM leaders in the Broad-Based Government are getting it wrong. Rigathi Gachagua is clear that he has the overwhelming support of Kikuyu voters, which are eight million. He has demonstrated that fact through the first by-election,” Havi said.

He argued that ignoring what he described as Gachagua’s proven support in the region would be politically risky.

“Underrating that proven fact with reference to defeats in North Eastern, Nyanza and Western Kenya is foolhardy,” he stated.

Havi further claimed that President Ruto would struggle to secure another term without the backing of a significant portion of Mt Kenya voters.

“The fact is that without eight million solid votes which he previously had, or even half of it, President William Ruto cannot be re-elected,” he said.

The former LSK president also criticized the handling of the Ol Kalou by-election, saying the situation had worsened the President’s political challenges.

“His plight is further aggravated by the unnecessary violence meted on the people of Ol Kalou. CS Aden Duale and all those misadvising the President to chest-thump will be his biggest downfall,” Havi added.

His remarks followed comments by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who defended UDA’s performance in the recent by-elections.

Duale said the ruling party had won six out of ten parliamentary and senatorial by-elections held across the country, while ODM, its partner in the Broad-Based Government, secured three seats, giving the coalition a combined nine victories out of ten contests.

“The outcome of the parliamentary and senatorial by-elections paints a clear picture of the prevailing political landscape in Kenya,” Duale said.

He added that UDA’s six victories reaffirmed the party’s position as the country’s leading political party and reflected continued public confidence in President Ruto’s leadership, policies and development agenda.

Duale also argued that the results demonstrated the strength of Kenya’s democracy, noting that different political parties had freely competed and won in their respective strongholds.

The Ol Kalou by-election, however, attracted national attention after DCP candidate Sammy Kamau defeated UDA’s Muchina Nyaga in a contest widely viewed as an early political test between Gachagua and President Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.