Oburu tells Gachagua to ‘keep the peace’ after DCP’s Ol Kalou victory

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – ODM leader Oburu Oginga has urged Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua to embrace peace after his party’s convincing victory in the Ol Kalou by-election, saying there is no reason to remain angry after winning.

Speaking after DCP candidate Sammy Kamau defeated UDA’s Muchina Nyaga in the hotly contested race, Oburu said Gachagua should tone down his political attacks and focus on promoting unity.

“We want unity and peace and we do not want our friends to be annoyed all the time. When you see Gachagua, he is always in a fighting mood as if something has gone wrong,” Oburu said.

He congratulated Gachagua and the DCP on the by-election victory but questioned why the former Deputy President still appeared agitated.

“He has now won an election and we congratulate him, but he appears to be still annoyed. He even still says that the election was to be stolen but by who? You have already won the election. The election is over, so Gachagua, please keep your peace,” he added.

The Ol Kalou by-election attracted national attention after it was widely viewed as an early political showdown between Gachagua and President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

DCP candidate Sammy Kamau emerged victorious after garnering 35,440 votes, defeating UDA candidate Muchina Nyaga, who secured 5,460 votes.

Following the landslide win, DCP leaders described the outcome as proof that President Ruto has lost support in the Mt. Kenya region, arguing that the by-election reflected the political mood ahead of the next General Election.

The ruling UDA, however, has maintained that it remains focused on delivering development projects despite the defeat.