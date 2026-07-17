Ruto tells leaders to prioritise service over politics after Ol Kalou loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to allow elections to undermine the unity of the country.

The President noted that there will always be life after elections and urged Kenyans to maintain unity at all times.

He said once an election is over, Kenyans must remember that the country belongs to all citizens.

“Elections are not a matter of life and death. There will be Kenya after the election and we must live together as brothers and sisters of one nation,” he said.

The President told Kenyans not to allow themselves to be divided by leaders along ethnic lines.

He spoke during a meeting with a delegation of grassroots leaders from Bungoma County led by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa at State House, Nairobi, on Friday.

He urged leaders to focus on serving the people. The President told leaders, including the newly elected Ol Kalou MP Sammy Kamau Ngotho, that they will be judged by their development record.

The objective of any leader, the President noted, should be development so that Kenya changes for the better, the lives of citizens are uplifted and the country moves forward.

“The most important thing is to ensure that the lives of the people who vote for us improve,” he said.

The President said Kenya can only be transformed through development programmes and projects.

He called on Kenyans to rally behind visionary leaders who have a plan to take the country forward and cautioned against leaders whose ideas are meant to take the country backwards.

“We want to take this country forward,” he said.

He assured Kenyans of the Government’s commitment to developing every part of the country equally, ensuring that no part is left behind.

“We have the means to transform every part of Kenya,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto said the Government is transforming the face of Bungoma County through the implementation of deliberate projects and programmes.

He said KSh30 billion has been invested in affordable housing, including an 18,000-unit smart city in Bungoma town, 15 modern markets and hostels.

He added that the Government has secured KSh8 billion for the construction of a Level 6 hospital in Bungoma to enhance access to quality universal healthcare.

President Ruto also announced that the Rironi-Mau Summit road will be extended to Eldoret, Bungoma and the Malaba border to ease movement and unlock the region’s economic potential.

On agriculture, he said reforms in the sugar sector have benefited farmers, ensuring prompt payment of growers and factory workers.

The President explained that the Social Health Authority (SHA) has registered 32 million people and continues to enhance access to affordable healthcare.

“When you go to villages, there are testimonies of people whose medical bills have been paid for by SHA,” he said.

On his part, Mr Barasa noted that SHA works much better than the defunct National Hospital Infrastructure Fund (NHIF).

He also said the people of Bungoma appreciate the Government’s transformation agenda in the county and nationally.

Speaking on behalf of professionals, Dr Flora Fedha pointed out that on the delegation’s way to Nairobi, they witnessed the construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit road which, she said, was a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to transformation.

“Whether they like it or not, they will recognise you for your work,” she said.