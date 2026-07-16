IEBC disowns armed hooded men reported in Ol Kalou by election

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 16 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has distanced itself from reports of hooded men travelling in unmarked vehicles, saying such individuals are not part of the official election security arrangement.

Commissioner Hassan Noor Hassan recalled that the Commission had earlier directed security agencies to impound unmarked vehicles found interfering with the electoral process.

“Our security are well organized and under the police command. Anybody else outside that formation has already been reported to the police commander in charge of this area.”

“We do not subscribe to hooded personalities or unmarked cars. Yesterday, the IEBC gave a very strong warning that all unmarked cars being used should be impounded. That is the official position,” the IEBC Commissioner stated.

Fresh questions emerged on Thursday over the identity of heavily armed masked men who stormed the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election in a convoy of unmarked vehicles on Thursday, assaulting journalists and dispersing residents with teargas just hours after the same vehicles were seen ferrying plainclothes officers carrying teargas launchers.

The unidentified men, dressed in balaclavas and armed with firearms, arrived in at least five Toyota Land Cruisers, double-cab pickup and a saloon car before confronting members of the public in chaotic scenes that escalated tensions at the closely watched by-election.

Several journalists covering the poll reported being assaulted, while cameras and other equipment were confiscated during the operation.

The identity of the armed men and the agency under whose authority they were operating remained unclear by Thursday afternoon, fuelling questions over the nature of the security operation.

Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha had earlier in the day denied allegations that police officers were using unmarked vehicles to monitor the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, while confirming that plainclothes detectives from DCI were deployed as part of the election security operation.

The clarification came after DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala alleged that vehicles without registration plates had been seen moving around the constituency, raising concerns they could be used to interfere with the electoral process.

“Anyone driving a vehicle without number plates is breaking the law. Police vehicles have registration plates, including my own official vehicle. If we find any vehicle operating without number plates, it will be impounded and taken to the police station,” Nkanatha said.

He, however, confirmed that DCI detectives had been deployed in civilian attire, describing it as standard operational practice.