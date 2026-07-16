Ol Kalou Voting Ends, Counting Gets Underway

NAIROBI,Kenya July 16 – Polling stations across Ol Kalou constituency closed on schedule at 5 p.m. on Thursday, marking the end of voting in the hotly contested parliamentary by-election and setting the stage for the counting and tallying of ballots.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had maintained that polling would officially end at 5 p.m., but clarified that voters who were already in the queue by the deadline would still be allowed to cast their ballots before the counting process began.

While voting ended in most polling stations at the scheduled time, the electoral agency noted that centres which opened late or experienced interruptions during the day would remain open beyond 5 p.m. to compensate for the time lost, in accordance with electoral regulations.

The close of polls concluded a day of voting in which residents turned out across the constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament, with election officials immediately shifting focus to the next phase of the exercise.

An hour before polling stations closed, the IEBC made a final appeal to eligible voters who had not yet voted to turn up before the deadline, reminding residents that every ballot cast would contribute to determining the outcome of the race.

The commission also called on political parties, candidates, their agents, election observers, the media and the public to preserve peace and refrain from any actions that could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Earlier, the electoral agency announced that voter turnout had reached 38.2 per cent by 1 p.m., describing the by-election as orderly and commending election officials, security agencies and voters for ensuring a peaceful exercise.

The IEBC said voter identification throughout the day was conducted using the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits before ballot papers were issued.

With polling now complete, presiding officers are expected to begin counting votes at their respective polling stations in the presence of candidates’ agents, accredited observers and members of the media.

To strengthen transparency, the commission said agents would be allowed to take photographs of the duly completed and signed statutory results forms, while copies of the forms would be displayed publicly at polling stations immediately after the count.

The results from each polling station will then be forwarded to the constituency tallying centre, where the Returning Officer will verify, collate and declare the final outcome before candidates, agents and other accredited stakeholders.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election has attracted widespread political attention, with several political parties and independent candidates seeking to capture the seat in a contest viewed as an early indicator of the shifting political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.