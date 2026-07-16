Ol Kalou by-election: RC confirms plainclothes DCI officers, denies unmarked police vehicles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha has denied allegations that police officers were using unmarked vehicles to monitor the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, while confirming that plainclothes detectives from DCI were deployed as part of the election security operation.

The clarification came after DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala alleged that vehicles without registration plates had been seen moving around the constituency, raising concerns they could be used to interfere with the electoral process.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Nkanatha dismissed the claims, insisting all official police vehicles are properly identified and warning that anyone operating a vehicle without number plates would be breaking the law.

“Anyone driving a vehicle without number plates is breaking the law. Police vehicles have registration plates, including my own official vehicle. If we find any vehicle operating without number plates, it will be impounded and taken to the police station,” Nkanatha said.

He, however, confirmed that DCI detectives had been deployed in civilian attire, describing it as standard operational practice.

“The DCI officers are here with us, and you know they normally operate in civilian clothing. We cannot say we do not have officers in civilian clothes because that is how DCI officers carry out their duties,” he said.

The remarks followed demands by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the poll that all officers deployed for election duty wear official uniforms, display their service numbers and use clearly marked police vehicles to eliminate fears of voter intimidation.

Gachagua had claimed that plainclothes officers operating in unmarked vehicles posed a threat to the integrity of the by-election and accused sections of the security apparatus of planning to interfere with the vote.

Despite the political concerns, Nkanatha maintained that voting had proceeded peacefully since polling stations opened at 6am.

“So far, the exercise has been peaceful. We have not received reports of any major disturbances, and our officers remain on the ground to ensure every voter exercises their democratic right in a safe environment,” he said.

He urged voters who had not yet cast their ballots to do so without fear, saying adequate security had been deployed at all polling stations in line with requirements set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Nkanatha also said security agencies had not received any formal complaint regarding claims by UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga that one of his campaign vehicles had been torched on the eve of the election.

“We have not received such a report. If the matter has been reported at any police station, investigations will be undertaken,” he said.

On allegations of voter bribery raised by Nyaga after casting his vote, Nkanatha said no arrests had been made but confirmed detectives had been dispatched to verify the claims.

“We have not received any confirmed report or arrested anyone in connection with voter bribery. However, once the allegations came to our attention, we directed investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department to establish the facts,” he said.

Security officials also dismissed suggestions that the deployment of more than 1,000 police officers was intended to intimidate voters, insisting the officers were deployed solely to safeguard the electoral process.

The Ol Kalou by-election has attracted national attention as the first major electoral contest in the Mt. Kenya region since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fallout with President William Ruto.

Voting continued across the constituency’s 114 polling stations under heightened security, although some polling centres experienced delays due to slow biometric verification using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS).

The race has effectively narrowed to a contest between UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga and DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho.