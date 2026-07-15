KHRC Raises Alarm Over Violence, Intimidation Ahead of Ol Kalou By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has raised concerns over escalating violence, voter intimidation and alleged electoral malpractices ahead of Thursday’s Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, warning that the incidents threaten the credibility of the poll.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the rights lobby cited reports of electoral violence, voter bribery and the alleged misuse of public resources during campaigns for the seat left vacant following the death of former MP David Kiaraho.

“The Kenya Human Rights Commission is concerned about electoral violence, voter intimidation, voter bribery and the misuse of public resources ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16,” the organisation said.

KHRC argued that the reported incidents undermine constitutional provisions governing elections, including Article 38, which guarantees political rights, and Article 81(e), which requires elections to be conducted free from violence, intimidation, corruption and improper influence.

While noting that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had cleared nine candidates who publicly committed to peaceful campaigns, the commission said the election period had instead been marred by incidents that risk eroding public confidence in the process.

According to KHRC, clashes between rival political supporters have left at least eight people injured, damaged property and disrupted campaign activities in parts of the constituency.

The rights body also expressed concern over what it described as the apparent overlap between government programmes and political campaigns during the election period, cautioning against the use of public resources to influence voters.

“Public resources must never be used, or appear to be used, to confer an electoral advantage,” the commission said.

KHRC further referred to reports that some Ol Kalou residents had been invited to State House days before the vote, warning that public officials should avoid actions likely to create perceptions of political favouritism or undue influence.

“While KHRC cannot independently verify those claims, public officials must avoid conduct that creates a perception of political favour or undue influence during an election,” it stated.

The organisation reminded institutions responsible for managing and safeguarding elections of their constitutional obligations, saying the IEBC must ensure the by-election is conducted in a transparent, impartial and accountable manner.

It also called on the National Police Service to provide adequate security during the exercise, ensure officers deployed to polling stations are easily identifiable and take swift action against perpetrators of electoral offences.

The commission further urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate allegations of misuse of public resources and abuse of office, while calling on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to prosecute electoral offences regardless of the status or political affiliation of those involved.

KHRC also appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to reject violence, intimidation, hate speech and voter bribery, while encouraging Ol Kalou residents to resist inducements and exercise their democratic rights freely and peacefully.

The Ol Kalou by-election is being closely watched as an early test of the country’s political environment ahead of the 2027 General Election.