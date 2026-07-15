MPs Warn Universities, Colleges Against Ignoring Audit Queries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education (PIC-G&E) has warned universities and technical training institutions against treating audit queries casually, insisting that accounting officers must uphold transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

The committee said reports by the Auditor-General remain a critical oversight tool for assessing whether taxpayers’ money has been used prudently and for its intended purpose, and should not be viewed as a routine administrative process.

PIC-G&E Chairperson Dick Maungu said institutions are expected to respond comprehensively to audit concerns and implement corrective measures where weaknesses are identified.

“The Auditor-General’s reports are not prepared in vain. They are meant to demonstrate whether public funds have been properly utilised. Where there are gaps, they must be explained and corrective measures taken,” Maungu said.

He spoke as the committee began examining Auditor-General reports covering the 2018/19 to 2024/25 financial years for several institutions in the education sector.

Among those appearing before the committee were the Multimedia University of Kenya, the Jomo Kenyatta Foundation, Naivasha Technical and Vocational College, Gilgil Technical and Vocational College, Sot Technical Training Institute and Gitwebe Technical Training Institute.

Maungu urged vice-chancellors, principals and other accounting officers to strengthen financial controls and ensure public resources are safeguarded through sound management practices.

He said Parliament would continue exercising its constitutional oversight mandate to ensure public institutions remain accountable and that recommendations arising from audit reports are implemented.

Kasipul MP Boyd Were supported the committee’s position, warning accounting officers against taking audit matters lightly.

“The committee expects full cooperation from all accounting officers. Audit queries should be addressed comprehensively because accountability is at the heart of good governance,” Were said.

He noted that public institutions have both a legal and fiduciary responsibility to account for every shilling entrusted to them, adding that timely and satisfactory responses to audit findings are essential in strengthening public confidence in state institutions.

The committee is expected to continue reviewing the reports to establish whether institutions complied with public finance management laws, procurement regulations and other statutory requirements in the use of public resources.