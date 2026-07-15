Seven Priests Suspended as Maralal Diocese Moves to Restore Accountability

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Bishop Hieronymus Joya of the Catholic Diocese of Maralal has suspended seven priests and introduced sweeping disciplinary reforms following investigations into allegations of financial mismanagement, administrative negligence and violations of clerical conduct within the Samburu-based diocese.

The suspensions, which took immediate effect, were communicated through a pastoral letter issued by the bishop as part of efforts to restore accountability, strengthen governance and safeguard church resources.

The affected priests have been relieved of all priestly and pastoral duties pending investigations into alleged breaches of Church regulations, including provisions under Canon 277 of the Code of Canon Law governing clerical celibacy.

According to the diocese, preliminary findings revealed cases of poor resource management, which Bishop Joya linked to the collapse of key community institutions supported by the Church, including Wamba Hospital.

The bishop further disclosed that the diocese is seeking the intervention of state authorities over suspected misuse and misappropriation of church assets and property.

“The second is the misuse of resources not managed according to the procedures of the Catholic Church. We are now calling for government assistance so that these matters can be resolved in court,” he added.

Beyond financial concerns, the disciplinary action also addresses alleged violations of clerical celibacy and personal conduct standards expected of Catholic priests.

Bishop Joya reiterated the Church’s position on alcohol consumption, stating that priests should refrain from drinking in public places and within church residences.

“A priest is not supposed to be in bars,” he said. “Even in the houses where they live, they are not supposed to drink because we know the effects of alcohol.”

The bishop also defended the Catholic Church’s commitment to priestly celibacy, arguing that family obligations and romantic relationships can interfere with pastoral responsibilities.

“You offer your life so that you do not have obstacles such as family obligations that may prevent you from fully serving the people entrusted to your care,” he said.

Under the newly introduced regulations, priests serving within the Diocese of Maralal will be required to observe a 7:00 pm curfew and will be prohibited from operating private businesses or acquiring unexplained wealth or property through relatives or proxies.

The rules also prohibit cohabitation and romantic relationships, reinforcing the Church’s expectations regarding clerical conduct and celibacy.

The reforms mark one of the most significant disciplinary actions undertaken by a Catholic diocese in Kenya in recent years and underscore growing efforts by church leaders to strengthen accountability and transparency within religious institutions.