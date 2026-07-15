Parliament Petitioned to Recognise Low Libido, Female Sexual Desire Disorder as Disabilities

NAIROBI,Kenya July 15 – Parliament has received a petition seeking to have male low libido and female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) recognised as disabilities.

The petition, submitted to the Senate on Wednesday, argues that sexual dysfunction should be treated as a public health concern rather than a private matter, saying its effects extend to mental health, family stability and reproductive wellbeing.

The petitioner, Dr Benson Kibore, who holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and a Master’s degree in Applied Microbiology (Virology) from the University of Nairobi and is pursuing a law degree at African Nazarene University, contends that the conditions meet the legal threshold for disability under the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025.

He argues that severe sexual dysfunction has long-term physical and psychological consequences, including depression, relationship breakdowns and reduced reproductive capacity, and therefore deserves legal recognition and access to state support.

In the petition, Dr Kibore cites research indicating that erectile dysfunction is increasingly affecting younger men. He references a 2026 study by Onyango et al. published on medRxiv, which found that 10.4 per cent of young men in Nairobi, with a mean age of 27.4 years, experienced erectile dysfunction.

He also points to a Ministry of Health advisory issued in December 2025 warning against the misuse of sildenafil products, commonly marketed as Viagra, saying the growing trend of self-medication has exposed users to serious health risks.

The petition further argues that many women suffer from Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder, a condition characterised by persistently low sexual desire that can cause emotional distress and strain intimate relationships.

Dr Kibore says current healthcare financing leaves many patients without access to diagnosis, counselling or treatment because sexual health services are not comprehensively covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) benefit package.

Among the proposals before Parliament is an amendment to the Persons with Disabilities Act to expressly recognise clinically diagnosed low libido and HSDD as disabilities, enabling affected individuals to qualify for disability support.

The petition also calls for amendments to the Social Health Insurance Act to provide SHA coverage for assessment, counselling and treatment of the conditions.

In addition, it urges the Ministry of Health to develop national clinical guidelines and public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing stigma surrounding sexual health, while recommending that parliamentary committees investigate the broader impact of sexual dysfunction on family stability, productivity and marriage.

The petition has now entered the parliamentary process and is expected to be referred to the relevant departmental committees for consideration before lawmakers determine whether the proposals warrant legislative action.