DCI Set To Unveil New Biometric System Next Week To Cut Police Clearance Certificate Processing Time

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 — Thousands of Kenyans applying for Certificates of Good Conduct are set to benefit from faster processing after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the rollout of a new biometric identification platform aimed at modernising the issuance of Police Clearance Certificates.

The DCI said the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5 will be launched on Monday, July 20, replacing the current platform with an upgraded system designed to speed up identity verification and improve service delivery.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency described the upgrade as a major milestone in its digital transformation agenda.

“DCI is set to revolutionise how you get your Police Clearance Certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct),” the agency said.

“Starting Monday, July 20, 2026, we roll out the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5 — a game-changing platform built to fast-track processing and deliver faster, smarter service. No more long waits. Better technology. Better experience.”

The Certificate of Good Conduct, also known as a Police Clearance Certificate, is one of the most sought-after government documents in Kenya, required for employment, recruitment into public service, visa applications, immigration processes, higher education admissions and other official transactions.

Under the current system, applicants submit their requests through the eCitizen portal before booking fingerprint collection at DCI offices or Huduma Centres.

Processing typically takes between one and two weeks.

The new biometric platform is expected to reduce turnaround times by enhancing fingerprint matching, identity verification and criminal records searches through more advanced automated biometric technology.

The DCI said further details about the new system and its official launch will be announced ahead of Monday’s rollout, expressing confidence that the upgraded platform will significantly improve efficiency and enhance customer experience for thousands of applicants seeking the essential document each year.