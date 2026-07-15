Kenya Ships First Premium Coffee Consignment To Italy As Export Diversification Gains Pace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15— Kenya has launched a fresh drive to expand its premium coffee exports after dispatching the first of 20 containers of green coffee beans to Italy, marking a strategic push into one of Europe’s largest and most lucrative coffee markets.

The Trade Ministry said the inaugural shipment, destined for Trieste Port, was exported by Sumseron Coffee & Tea Limited and signals Kenya’s efforts to diversify its export destinations while increasing earnings for coffee farmers by providing access to high-value international markets.

The consignment was officially flagged off at Mitchell Cotts by Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam and Principal Secretary for Cooperatives Patrick Kilemi.

Speaking during the event, PS Ombam said the export reflects growing international confidence in the quality of Kenyan coffee and the country’s ability to meet stringent global standards.

“This milestone is a testament to the resilience of Kenya’s coffee sector and our unwavering commitment to producing high-quality products that meet international standards,” she said.

She said the government is pursuing an aggressive market diversification strategy to reduce reliance on traditional export destinations and create new opportunities for Kenyan producers.

Among the initiatives is the implementation of the Early Harvest Arrangement with China, which is expected to improve market access for Kenyan agricultural exports, including coffee.

The State Department for Trade is also pursuing new export opportunities in Japan, Algeria, Kazakhstan and other emerging markets.

Ombam added that Kenya is leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to unlock additional export opportunities across Africa as part of broader efforts to expand intra-African trade and strengthen the country’s export competitiveness.

The government says expanding access to premium international markets is expected to improve prices for Kenyan coffee, increase foreign exchange earnings and deliver better returns to farmers, who have long sought more stable and profitable export channels.

The latest shipment comes as Kenya continues implementing reforms in the coffee sector aimed at boosting production, improving quality and enhancing value addition to reinforce the country’s reputation as a producer of some of the world’s finest Arabica coffee.