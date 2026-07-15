Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested As NACADA Seizes Cannabis, Drug-Laced Edibles In Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15— The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) on Tuesday targeted a suspected narcotics syndicate operating in Ruiru, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect and the seizure of cannabis and drug-laced edible products.

The operation, carried out in Kahawa Wendani and Kahawa Sukari, followed a public tip-off and involved NACADA’s enforcement officers working alongside a specialized security team and local police.

According to NACADA, officers conducted coordinated raids at two locations linked to the suspected drug distribution network. During the second operation, they arrested the suspect and recovered a cache of suspected narcotics believed to have been intended for distribution.

Items seized included 230 rolls of suspected cannabis, 12 sachets of suspected cannabis, 34 cookies and six cakes suspected to have been laced with narcotics.

The suspect was detained at Muthaiga Police Station and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday to face drug trafficking charges.

NACADA described the operation as part of a renewed strategy aimed at dismantling organized drug supply chains rather than targeting only street-level peddlers.

“This is the reinvigorated fight as directed by the President. We are not just chasing peddlers—we are systematically crushing supply and distribution networks that poison our communities,” the authority said in a statement.

The agency credited members of the public for providing intelligence that led to the successful operation, saying community cooperation remains critical in disrupting the illegal drug trade.

NACADA urged Kenyans to continue reporting suspected drug-related activities through its toll-free hotline 1192, noting that public information has become an increasingly important tool in identifying trafficking networks.

The latest raid comes as authorities step up efforts to combat the circulation of narcotics, particularly cannabis-infused edible products that have become an emerging concern due to their appeal to young people and the difficulty in distinguishing them from ordinary food products.