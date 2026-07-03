NACADA strengthens partnership with Kenya scouts to promote drug-free lifestyles among youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting young people from alcohol and drug abuse by strengthening its partnership with the Kenya Scouts Association (KSA) during the 2026 Regional Inter-Patrol Competitions held at the Kenya Scouts Association Headquarters, Rowallan Scouts Camp in Nairobi County.

Representing the Authority, NACADA Board Chair addressed hundreds of Scouts, Scout leaders, patrons and government officials, underscoring the critical role that youth organizations such as the Kenya Scouts Association play in shaping responsible and resilient citizens.

Speaking during the event, the Board Chair said Scouting remains one of the country’s most effective platforms for instilling discipline, integrity, leadership and service among young people, values that significantly reduce vulnerability to alcohol and drug abuse.

“The Kenya Scouts Association has, for generations, nurtured disciplined, responsible and patriotic young people. These are the same values that protect our youth from the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse. Prevention begins by empowering young people with the right information, positive role models and opportunities to develop their full potential,” he said.

He noted that alcohol and drug abuse continues to threaten the health, education and future productivity of many young people, making preventive interventions more critical than ever.

The Board Chair challenged the Scouts to become ambassadors of prevention by making responsible choices and influencing their peers positively.

“Leadership begins with personal choices. Every decision you make today shapes the person you will become tomorrow. I encourage every Scout to choose purpose over peer pressure and become a champion for a drug-free Kenya,” he added.

During the competitions, NACADA officers engaged participants through preventive education sessions, interactive discussions and the distribution of information, education and communication materials aimed at enhancing awareness on the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

The Authority also commended Scout leaders, teachers and parents for their continued mentorship, noting that strong family and community support remain among the most effective protective factors against substance use among adolescents.

The Regional Inter-Patrol Competitions bring together Scouts from across the country to showcase leadership, teamwork, discipline and practical skills while fostering patriotism and personal development.

NACADA reiterated its commitment to deepening collaboration with the Kenya Scouts Association and other youth-focused organizations to expand evidence-based prevention programmes that empower young people to make healthy, informed and responsible life choices.

The partnership forms part of NACADA’s broader strategy of leveraging established youth platforms to build resilient communities and advance the national agenda of preventing alcohol and drug abuse among children and young people.