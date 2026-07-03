Maraga Joins Linda Mwananchi at Kisii rally, Calls for United Push to ‘Reset’ Kenya

KISII, Kenya, Jul 3 – UGM Party leader and former Chief Justice David Maraga joined leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement at a women empowerment meeting in Mosocho, Kisii County, in a move likely to fuel speculation over his political alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Maraga, who is among the leaders seeking the presidency in 2027, addressed the gathering alongside Linda Mwananchi luminaries as the movement continued its outreach across the Gusii region.

His participation comes days after he hosted Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi for consultations on Kenya’s political future and governance.

Speaking at the event, Maraga said the recent engagements were driven by the need for leaders committed to Kenya’s transformation to work together in advancing constitutionalism, the rule of law and inclusive economic opportunities for all citizens.

He urged leaders who subscribe to the ideals of the Ukombozi movement to unite in efforts to “reset” the country by defending the Constitution, strengthening democratic institutions and promoting accountable leadership.

Maraga said the Linda Mwananchi forums are intended to provide a platform for residents and leaders from Kisii and Nyamira counties to engage on governance, constitutional rights and the country’s political future.

“The Linda Mwananchi forums are expected to bring together residents and leaders from Kisii and Nyamira to discuss governance, constitutional rights and the country’s political future,” Maraga said.