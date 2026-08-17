146 pedestrians killed in July as fatalities drop by nearly 18pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Pedestrian fatalities declined by nearly 18 per cent in July 2026 amid intensified enforcement and compliance checks targeting road users who flout traffic regulations, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The authority said 146 pedestrians were killed in road crashes during the month, down from 178 fatalities recorded in July 2025.

The figures represent a 17.98 per cent reduction in pedestrian deaths, which NTSA attributed in part to stepped-up enforcement by the authority and the Traffic Police.

The enforcement operations have focused on encouraging pedestrians to use designated crossing points, including footbridges, as authorities seek to curb deaths among vulnerable road users.

NTSA said the decline demonstrates the potential impact of sustained enforcement and compliance with traffic rules, while warning that more needs to be done to protect pedestrians.

“Pedestrian fatalities declined in July 2026 as the Authority and Traffic Police intensified enforcement and compliance checks targeting road users who fail to use designated crossing points, including footbridges,” the authority said.

NTSA urged pedestrians to take greater responsibility for their safety by using designated crossing points and obeying traffic signals when crossing roads.

“To further reduce fatalities among vulnerable road users, we urge all pedestrians to always use designated crossing points including footbridges, obey traffic signals, and prioritize their safety on the roads,” the authority said.

The latest figures come amid continued efforts by road safety agencies to reduce fatalities on Kenyan roads, with pedestrians remaining among the most vulnerable road users.

Authorities have increasingly focused on compliance, particularly at busy roads and junctions where pedestrians often cross outside designated points, exposing themselves to the risk of being struck by vehicles.

NTSA said sustained enforcement, coupled with greater compliance by pedestrians and other road users, would be critical in further reducing road deaths in the coming months.