US Senate confirms Trump nominee Henry Wooster as Kenya ambassador by unanimous consent

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct 1 — The United States Senate has confirmed Henry Wooster as Washington’s next ambassador to Kenya, clearing the way for the veteran career diplomat to take up the Nairobi posting at a critical period ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Election.

The Senate confirmed Wooster by voice vote on Wednesday, September 30, after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was discharged from further consideration of his nomination by unanimous consent.

His nomination was considered alongside those of nine other ambassadorial nominees.

Wooster could take up his Nairobi posting before the end of the year after completing ambassadorial training in Washington, DC.

His confirmation comes less than a fortnight after he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Washington’s principal concern regarding Kenya’s August 2027 elections would be stability and the avoidance of violence.

“We are not picking sides in the election,” he said.

The career diplomat was responding to questions from Senator Chris Coons during his September confirmation hearing on how the United States would approach the next election in Kenya.

Wooster’s appointment places an experienced diplomat at the helm of the US mission in Nairobi as Kenya approaches another politically consequential election cycle.

During the hearing, he described the Kenya-US relationship as one of Washington’s most important partnerships on the continent, while highlighting Nairobi’s role in regional security, including its deployment of police officers to the multinational security mission in Haiti.

Kenya-US strategic relationship

The new ambassador will also inherit a relationship extending beyond security cooperation to trade, investment, health and technology.

Wooster told senators that Kenya’s technology sector, entrepreneurial environment and institutions offered opportunities for deeper economic engagement.

His confirmation follows concerns raised during the hearing over the future of US engagement in Africa, including foreign assistance, health programmes and growing competition for influence on the continent.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch described Kenya as a US partner in sub-Saharan Africa while also identifying areas of disagreement, including Nairobi’s increasingly close diplomatic ties with China and its position on Sudan.

About Wooster

Wooster is a career member of the US Senior Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counselor.

Before his nomination to Nairobi, he served as Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

He previously served as US ambassador to Jordan from 2020 to 2023 and held senior positions in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

His diplomatic career has also included postings in Baghdad, Islamabad, Moscow and at NATO headquarters, as well as work with the US National Security Council.

He previously served as a Foreign Policy Advisor to the Commanding General of US Joint Special Operations Command and was an Army officer before joining the Foreign Service.

Wooster succeeds Meg Whitman, who left the Nairobi post in 2024.

The US Embassy in Kenya has since been led by a chargé d’affaires.