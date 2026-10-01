Chris Diaz to UN forum: Africa’s business growth is the world’s biggest opportunity

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – Global leaders convened at the United Nations headquarters in New York for a private sector forum, where business leader from Nairobi, Kenya Chris Diaz argued that the course of the world’s future hinges on how countries and industries tackle today’s most pressing issues.

“Our future will be shaped by how we address the great opportunities for economic growth across Africa and connect stronger international trade with the rest of the global markets,” Diaz said during the Leaders’ Summit and UN roundtable meetings held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

Speaking as a prominent voice in the international business community, Diaz expressed confidence in what private sector investment can achieve from addressing interconnected global commerce and sustainable projects to improving food security and accelerating the adoption of new technological solutions in business investments.

“Private sector leaders will drive investment, new technology and growth of global GDP and a bigger focus of integration of growth of Africa business with new global markets.

“Private sector business investment is creating new employment, entrepreneurship, development, green business, greater sustainability, gender diversity and reducing poverty, by enhancing intra Africa trade and international trade, manufacturing and globalization.”

Diaz highlighted aviation in particular, describing it as both a key driver of global connectivity that generates prosperity across markets and a crucial battleground in the effort to combat climate change.

According to Diaz, the transport sector adds trillions of dollars to global GDP each year and sustains hundreds of millions of jobs around the world.

“We need to decarbonize and reduce emissions by over 60 percent into the environment, by using sustainable aviation fuel and alternative cleaner fuels,” Diaz said, noting that the transport industry is growing extremely fast, citing the infrastructure in the skies and on the ground need to grow fast to accommodate commercial aircrafts forecasted growth in the skies from 20,000 to over 40,000 in the next ten years.

That expansion, he noted, would bring greater cargo volumes, more passengers, stronger economic momentum globally and additional jobs — but it has to be accompanied by bold environmental measures in pursuit of net zero targets.

Diaz referenced projections indicating that Africa and the Middle East will see the quickest regional business expansion, linking more people and goods to worldwide markets than at any point before.

Although Diaz conceded that “the global challenges remain a serious problem,” pointing to war, inequality, climate change, food insecurity and the need for greater technology investment, his overarching message at the UN private sector leaders session and investors forum centered on opportunity and drawing global capital into African markets.

He contended that with the right regional investments, policies and partnerships, the private sector can serve as a strong engine for a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous world.

Private sector leaders worldwide pointed to a widening consensus: tackling global problems depends on collaboration among governments, investors, industry leaders and international institutions and the private sector stands ready to support and lead the way through new investment partnerships.