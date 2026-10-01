Advantage Mombasa United as Kariobangi Sharks lose in Playoff

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 1 – Mombasa United are one match away from promotion to the FKF Kenyan Premier League after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in the first leg of the playoff played in Mombasa this afternoon.

The second leg is scheduled to be hosted in Nairobi next Tuesday, with the aggregate winner earning promotion to the top-flight league.

Mombasa United finished third in the National Super League last season while Sharks finished 16th.