Advantage Mombasa United as Kariobangi Sharks lose in Playoff

MOMBASA, Kenya, Oct 1 – Mombasa United are one match away from promotion to the FKF Kenyan Premier League after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in the first leg of the playoff played in Mombasa this afternoon.
The second leg is scheduled to be hosted in Nairobi next Tuesday, with the aggregate winner earning promotion to the top-flight league.
Mombasa United finished third in the National Super League last season while Sharks finished 16th.
ALEX ISABOKE is a seasoned multimedia journalist with an impressive track record spanning over a decade in the field of sports journalism and is currently the Sports Editor at Capital FM. Beyond his successful broadcasting and digital career, Alex has made significant contributions to the sports community, serving on multiple committees dedicated to enhancing the sports landscape. He has covered all major international sports from Olympics/Paralympics, FIFA World Cup, NBA-All Stars, World Athletics Championships, AFCON, WRC and many more.