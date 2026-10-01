EACC pushes automation of wealth declarations to curb conflict of interest

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is pushing for the automation of public officers’ wealth declarations and integration of government digital platforms as part of efforts to detect conflicts of interest before they fuel corruption.

EACC Chairperson Dr David Oginde said Thursday that stronger digital systems would enable authorities to more effectively scrutinise declarations of income, assets and liabilities while improving the sharing of information across public institutions.

Oginde spoke in Naivasha, Nakuru County, while opening a two-day capacity-building workshop for the Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and members of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The workshop is focused on developing mechanisms for the PSC to automate the Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities (DIALs) process, replacing cumbersome manual processes with a more efficient and secure digital system.

Oginde identified conflict of interest as a major corruption risk, arguing that preventing public officials from using their positions to advance personal interests could significantly reduce corruption cases.

“The highest number of corruption cases that EACC deals with are as a result of conflict of interest,” he said.

“If we deal with this thing called conflict of interest, 90% of corruption cases will be gone forever.”

He said automation would strengthen preventive oversight by allowing relevant institutions to securely access and share information needed to identify potential conflicts of interest.

The proposed system is also expected to make wealth declarations more accessible while improving the security and management of records.

PSC Chairperson Francis Meja said the push comes as government increasingly adopts technology and artificial intelligence in public service, making automation of wealth declarations an overdue step.

“We are in the era of AI and therefore wealth declaration forms automation should be a simple issue.”

Meja said the current volume of records illustrates the challenges facing the manual system, particularly when institutions need to retrieve individual declarations.

“Once in a while, we get requests for retrieval of the DIALs forms. You can imagine the difficulty of going through over 300,000 forms just to pick one.”

He said the proposed digital platform would provide an integrated, efficient, secure and user-centred mechanism for managing wealth declarations.

The initiative comes amid implementation of the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025, which strengthened Kenya’s legal framework for managing conflicts of interest and financial disclosures among public officers.

The two-day workshop is expected to explore how the PSC can leverage technology to improve compliance, strengthen transparency and give oversight institutions better tools to identify potential conflicts before they develop into corruption risks.