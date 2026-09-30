EACC investigator wins global award for anti-corruption expertise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 — An Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigator has won a global public sector award recognising her work in corruption investigations, forensic accounting and asset tracing.

Christine Ombaka, an EACC Forensic Investigator, received the 2026 Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Global Public Sector Advocacy Award for her contribution to public sector integrity, accountability and the fight against corruption.

The award also recognises Ombaka’s work in strengthening investigation systems and risk management in public institutions, alongside her efforts to promote professional development and ethics within the accountancy profession.

The ACCA judging panel further recognised her mentorship of upcoming professionals and engagement with ACCA members, employers and students on ethics, good governance and public accountability.

EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud, represented at the award ceremony at Integrity Centre by Director of Field Services Jackson Mue, said the recognition demonstrated the importance of professional expertise in advancing the Commission’s mandate.

“The Commission is committed to supporting the professional development of its officers so that they can continue to excel in their areas of expertise and make a meaningful contribution to the fight against corruption,” Mohamud said.

“Christine’s achievement reflects the professionalism and dedication that our officers continue to demonstrate in the execution of the Commission’s mandate.”

The recognition places forensic investigation and professional expertise at the centre of efforts to strengthen the detection and tracing of corruption-related financial activity within public institutions.

ACCA Eastern Africa Chapter Head George Njari said Ombaka’s achievement demonstrated the role professional expertise can play in promoting accountability in the public sector.

“Christine’s achievement is a proud moment for ACCA and demonstrates the importance of professional expertise in promoting integrity and accountability in the public sector,” Njari said.

“Her dedication and commitment set a good example for her peers and the next generation of professionals.”

Ombaka dedicated the award to EACC, thanking the Commission for the professional support she said had contributed to her growth and development.

She said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of EACC officers in advancing integrity and the fight against corruption.

The award comes as EACC continues to rely on specialised investigative skills, including forensic accounting and asset tracing, in pursuing corruption cases and recovering suspected proceeds of corruption.