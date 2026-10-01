Green Belt Movement hands over 6 Hectares of restored Mau Forest to KFS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The Green Belt Movement (GBM) has handed over six hectares of rehabilitated forest land in Dundori Forest to the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), highlighting the role of local communities in Kenya’s ambitious target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

The organisation’s Acting Executive Director, Joshua Nzola, said communities living around forests were central to restoration efforts because their livelihoods were directly linked to the ecosystems.

Speaking at Dundori Comprehensive School in Bahati, Nakuru County, during the handover ceremony, Nzola said meaningful community participation encouraged residents to contribute their labour, knowledge and commitment while developing a sense of ownership of restored forests.

“Forests are restored by people as much as they are restored by trees,” he said.

The handover marks a milestone in Phase II of the Mau Restoration Project, which is supported by the French Development Agency (AFD).

Through the initiative, GBM has restored more than 400 hectares of degraded forest land across Dundori, North Nandi and Tinderet, all part of the Mau Forest Complex.

The Mau Forest Complex, which spans five counties — Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho and Uasin Gishu — is one of the region’s largest water towers and a critical source of 12 major rivers, including the Mara, Sondu, Njoro, Makalia, Southern Ewaso Ng’iro, Enderit and Kerio.

Nzola said the restoration project had also created livelihood opportunities for more than 1,000 households living around the forest while improving water catchment protection, soil conservation, biodiversity and climate resilience.

He described the handover as evidence of what government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and local communities could achieve through collaboration.

“The handover marks a significant milestone in the restoration of the Mau Watershed and shows what government institutions, development partners, civil societies and communities can achieve when they work together to restore Kenya’s forests,” he said.

GBM prioritises tree survival over planting

Nzola emphasised that forest restoration should extend beyond tree-planting campaigns to include the establishment, survival, protection and long-term management of trees.

Under the Mau Restoration Project, GBM works with local Community Forest Associations (CFAs) to nurture indigenous trees until they reach three metres in height before handing them over to the Kenya Forest Service.

The approach is designed to improve seedling survival and ensure restored forest areas receive sustained care rather than being abandoned after planting exercises.

Nzola said Kenya’s 15-billion-tree ambition required sustained investment in the communities responsible for nurturing and protecting seedlings long after planting ceremonies.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to strengthen community participation and support residents to become long-term custodians of restored landscapes.

The initiative aligns with President William Ruto’s emphasis on growing and protecting trees rather than focusing solely on the number planted.

France pledges continued support for forest conservation

French Ambassador to Kenya Wadid Benaabou reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting forest conservation and empowering communities participating in restoration initiatives.

He particularly recognised the contribution of women whose work and dedication have supported the Mau Forest Restoration Project.

Benaabou said growing trees was essential not only for preserving ecosystems but also for improving food and water security, providing energy, strengthening resilience and creating income-generating opportunities for local communities.

He pledged continued French support for the Kenyan government, civil society organisations and community-led efforts to enhance biodiversity conservation.

The Mau Restoration Project forms part of broader efforts to rehabilitate degraded forest landscapes, protect critical water catchments and strengthen the livelihoods of communities that depend on forest resources.

The handover of the six hectares in Dundori marks the transfer of a rehabilitated section of the forest to KFS, which is responsible for forest management and protection.