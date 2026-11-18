NAIROBI, Kenya, November 18, 2026 – Kenya Under-23 head coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani has heaped praise on his squad’s fighting spirit and tactical discipline despite seeing their 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualification dream end in a narrow 3-2 aggregate defeat to Côte d’Ivoire.

The Emerging Stars travelled to Abidjan holding a slender 2-1 first-leg advantage from Nairobi, courtesy of goals from Henry Omollo and Andreas Odhiambo, needing just a draw at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny to advance.

However, a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday night saw the West African heavyweights overturn the deficit and progress to the final qualifying round.

Emerging Stars’ Aldrine Kibet (right) dribbles past Ivory Coast’s Toumani Diakite. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Speaking in the aftermath of the heartbreak in Abidjan, Kimani was quick to separate the disappointing scoreline from the immense effort displayed by his young charges against one of the continent’s premier footballing nations.

“Of course, we are disappointed with the results, but definitely we are not disappointed with the performance that the boys have put in. It’s been a good shift for them. They worked for every ball, covered every blade of grass on the pitch, just as we had planned to do, but it just wasn’t to be,” the Tusker assistant coach said.

Emerging Stars’ Lawrence Okoth (left) battles for the ball with Ivory Coast’s Abdoul Goudousse Bamba. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

He emphasized that going toe-to-toe with the Ivorians over two legs serves as a clear benchmark for the trajectory of Kenyan youth football.

Emerging Stars’ head coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani issues instructions from the touchline. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

“It wasn’t our day, but we are super proud of the push that they’ve had, the energy that they’ve brought onto the game, and the way they were fighting till the very, very end. So I feel like everybody that got an opportunity to play has given a good account of themselves, and they’ve shown just how far Kenyan football has come in terms of being able to compete with African powerhouses like Ivory Coast,” Kimani added.

Analyzing what separated the two sides in the decisive return leg, Kimani pointed to the mental pressure of defending a razor-thin one-goal cushion on hostile territory, contrasting the mindset with their previous round triumph over East African rivals Tanzania.

In the first round, Kenya secured a commanding 4-1 first-leg victory at Nyayo National Stadium before sealing a 5-4 aggregate win in Dar es Salaam. Against Côte d’Ivoire, however, the tight margins dictated the psychological tempo.

“Our win was a very, very marginal win. It was very slim, and that of course always plays out, plays to the psychology of the players. They’re coming in knowing that the win is quite, quite slim. So I think that added a lot more pressure on our players comparing to, for instance, when we played against Tanzania,” the gaffer explained.

He added: “We won 4-1 at home against Tanzania. So when we went to Tanzania, even how our players were stepping onto the pitch, you could see there was a lot of confidence on their faces because they knew that they had an assailable lead. But today they knew the margins were very, very tight. And so again, I repeat, psychologically it took a toll on our players.”

While the Emerging Stars bow out at the second-round hurdle, Kimani’s squad leaves the campaign with their reputations enhanced, having demonstrated that Kenya’s next generation can match Africa’s elite stride for stride.