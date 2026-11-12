Kenya U-23 captain issues passionate plea to fans after famous win over Ivory Coast

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 12, 2026 – National under 23 football team captain Kevin Wangaya has called on Kenyans to turn up in Ivory Coast in their numbers for the second leg of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tie.

Wangaya said the fans were their 12th man in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the West Africans, noting their support will be crucial in getting them over the line.

Emerging Stars’ Henry Omollo celebrates after scoring the opener in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

“We love them and thank them so much for their support. Showing up to cheer us on is very amazing. Those who can come for the second leg, we would love for them to join us,” the Nairobi United midfielder said.

The Emerging Stars put the young Elephants of Ivory Coast to the sword in a highly-charged encounter at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Emerging Stars’ Humphrey Aroko (no.22) dribbles past Ivory Coast’s Jocelin Ta during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier tie at the Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

After a thrilling first half with no goals, Henry Omollo broke the deadlock midway through the second half with a brilliant turn before firing a low shot past Ivorian keeper Yvan Birama.

The West Africans came back into the game through Oumar Konate but Anthony Kimani’s charges had the last laugh through Andreas Odhiambo’s solo goal.

Emerging Stars’ Emmanuel Erupe battles for the ball with Ivory Coast’s Jocelin Ta during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier tie at Nyayo Stadium on Wednesday evening. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

The former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder dribbled past a maze of Ivorian defenders before a low shot to give Kenya all the bragging rights from the tense encounter.

Reflecting on the end-to-end encounter, Wangaya credited his teammates for sticking together through thick and thin.

“I am proud of myself, the team as well as the country. I am proud to be captain of such a wonderful team that stick together through the thick and thin,” he said.

Should they beat the Ivorians, the Emerging Stars will be 180 minutes away from reaching the Afcon, which also doubles up as qualifiers for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

They would face the winner of the tie between Tunisia and Gabon in March, next year.