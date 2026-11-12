Ruto Explains KSh6.4bn Payout to Exit Previous Rironi-Mau Summit Road Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Kenyans are getting better value for money under the current contract for the construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit road compared to the previous agreement with a French company, President William Ruto has disclosed.

The President explained that the French company was awarded the contract in 2020 but failed to build a single kilometre of road in six years and instead took the Government to court over the project.

He recalled reaching out to French President Emmanuel Macron to help resolve the dispute, which he said threatened to cost the country hundreds of millions of dollars without delivering the road.

“I could clearly see that the matter in court would cost us more money than the negotiation we had. We decided to pay $50 million (KSh6.4 billion) and exit the contract court rather than continue with a suit that could cost us possibly between $200 million (KSh25.8 billion) and $300 million (KSh38.7 billion) and then no road would be built,” he said.

He further noted the French company did not have the capacity to build the road.

President Ruto explained that, following the resolution of the dispute, construction of the road began in November 2026 and is now 40 per cent done.

“In less than a year, road works are at 40 per cent. I want to promise you that I will keep it on course,” he said.

The President pointed out that the project will cost KSh191 billion, compared to KSh249 billion under the French company, representing savings of nearly KSh60 billion.

He further explained that the previous contract provided for the dualling of 175km while the current project will cover 210km.

Additionally, President Ruto pointed out that the current project provides for the construction of a 70km six-lane section between Naivasha and Nakuru compared to four lanes in the contract with the French company.

He further noted that motorists will pay KSh8 a kilometre in toll charges under the current arrangement, compared to KSh12 in the previous agreement.

He made the remarks when he spoke at the Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association Annual General Meeting and Conference in Nyali, Mombasa County, on Thursday.

The President dismissed criticism of the project as propaganda, maintaining that the current arrangement delivers a bigger road at a lower construction cost and reduced toll charges.

He said his close supervision of Government projects is driven by his desire to ensure public resources are properly utilised and Kenyans receive value for their money.

“I have been called a micro-manager. Yes because I have to be accountable. I have to be able to explain to the people of Kenya, ultimately, because it’s not my money. It’s the money of the people of Kenya,” he said.

President Ruto also announced that the Government has secured resources to undertake a feasibility study for the extension of the dual carriageway to Malaba through Eldoret on the one hand, and Kericho, Kisii and Kisumu on the other.

Meanwhile, he further announced plans to dual the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, saying the Government will unveil details of the project shortly and hopefully begin construction next year.

The President assured Kenyans that the Government will pursue innovative financing arrangements to deliver the project without imposing additional taxes or increasing public debt.

“We are going to do it without burdening Kenyans with additional taxes or additional debt. We are going to be innovative. We are going to be creative. We know what to do,” he said.