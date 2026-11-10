Airport security fees: What travellers pay before flying across Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Passengers travelling across Africa may face security and passenger information charges in addition to their airfares, but the amounts, exemptions and collection methods vary by country.

Travellers flying from Kenya to destinations such as The Gambia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Gabon may encounter airport security charges that are not always clearly explained when booking their tickets.

While some fees are collected through airline ticketing systems, others are payable directly at airports on arrival or departure. In some countries, charges have also been suspended or incorporated into existing airfares, making it important for passengers to establish what they actually owe before travelling.

The distinction has become particularly important amid public debate over airport security agreements involving American technology company Securiport, which provides passenger information management, immigration processing and border security systems to governments.

Some reported figures relate to contractual arrangements between governments and service providers, while others represent actual passenger charges. Audit findings, proposed fees and officially gazetted tariffs also serve different purposes and should not be treated as interchangeable.

Kenya: Passenger service charges collected through airlines

Kenya provides an example of how government-imposed charges are incorporated into the cost of air travel.Under the Air Passenger Service Charge Act, the statutory charge is US$50 for international journeys and KSh600 for domestic journeys, subject to subsequent amendments or gazette notices.

The charge is collected through airline ticket sales, with exemptions applying to certain categories of passengers, including children under two years and qualifying transit passengers.

The legislation also provides conditions for determining whether a passenger qualifies for transit exemptions, meaning that travellers connecting through an airport should establish whether their particular itinerary meets the requirements.

The charge is distinct from other airport security fees and infrastructure levies that may apply in different countries.

The Gambia: US$20 on arrival and another US$20 on departure

Travellers flying into Banjul International Airport in The Gambia are required to pay a US$20 airport security fee on arrival and another US$20 when departing.

The charges are payable at designated airport kiosks, meaning passengers should budget up to US$40 for a return journey, subject to applicable exemptions and any subsequent government changes.

UK government travel guidance lists exemptions for transit passengers and children aged one or under.

The arrangement has, however, attracted scrutiny over the management of the agreement between the government and Securiport.

A 2022 National Audit Office management letter questioned aspects of the contract’s award and administration, recording D164.05 million in arrears payments made by the government and recommending further legal advice on possible recovery.

Separately, investigative reporting by Malagen estimated potential economic losses of about D274 million. The two figures relate to different assessments and should not be interpreted as amounts owed by individual passengers.

The arrangement has also faced renewed legal scrutiny. A report published on November 5, 2026, said lawyer Ousman F. M’Bai had challenged the fee’s legal basis and administration in court. The reported challenge does not, however, establish that a court has invalidated the charge.

Sierra Leone: US$25 collection suspended

Sierra Leone suspended collection of its US$25 airport security fee at Freetown International Airport effective July 6, 2026, pending a review of the contractual framework, a special audit and consideration of alternative payment arrangements.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that suspending the collection did not terminate Securiport’s operating contract. The company was expected to continue its core technological operations during the review.

The government directive followed years of debate about the charge and how it was collected.Separately, the Sierra Leone Immigration Department’s audit committee inspected security equipment supplied by Securiport, including cameras, scanners, monitors and electronic gates, in June 2026 and reported that the equipment examined was operational.

For travellers, the key consideration is whether the suspension remains in force or whether the government has subsequently introduced a replacement collection arrangement.

DR Congo: Disputed US$30 additional chargeIn the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reports in November 2025 raised concerns over a proposed US$30 passenger security charge associated with an agreement involving Securiport.

The reports prompted questions about whether the amount would be an additional payment on top of the existing Go Pass airport infrastructure charge.

However, the government disputed claims that it had introduced an additional US$30 payment.On November 5, 2025, the Congolese state news agency reported that the Interior Ministry had clarified that the security charge was already incorporated into international airfares.

This distinction is important because a contractual figure does not automatically establish that passengers must make an additional payment at the airport.

Travellers should therefore confirm the applicable charge with their airlines and check the latest government instructions before departure.

Gabon: US$30 passenger information charge

Gabon has introduced a US$30 Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record (API/PNR) charge covering passengers on international commercial flights.

The charge follows a government agreement with Securiport to provide systems for processing advance passenger information and booking records.Under an order dated June 10, 2026, the charge applies to covered passengers arriving in and departing from Gabon on international commercial flights. Airlines are responsible for collecting it when issuing tickets.

The order provides exemptions, including for transit passengers and children under two years.

The government has also clarified that the contribution applies to international rather than domestic flights.Gabon separately entered into an agreement with Westminster Group for airport security support. The two arrangements serve different functions and should not be confused when assessing passenger charges.

What travellers should check before flying

Across the five countries, the main difference is not simply the amount charged but how and when the payment is collected.

Passengers should request an itemised airline ticket showing the base fare, government taxes, airport charges and security-related fees. They should also establish whether a particular charge applies to arrival, departure or both.

For connecting flights, travellers should confirm whether transit exemptions apply to their itinerary, particularly where a connection involves changing aircraft or leaving the airport.

Where a payment is demanded separately at an airport, passengers should request an official receipt identifying the charge and the service for which it is collected.

The International Civil Aviation Organization recommends that airport charges be transparent, non-discriminatory and linked to the cost of providing relevant services.

Ultimately, understanding airport security fees requires distinguishing between government regulations, contractual arrangements and the actual amounts collected from passengers.

For travellers, the most reliable guide remains the latest official government or airport instruction, supported by an itemised airline ticket showing what has already been paid.