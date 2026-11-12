Oburu Oginga returns to Senate after weeks of illness, receives standing ovation

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 12 – ODM Party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga on Thursday made his first return to the Senate chamber after weeks away from parliamentary proceedings following an illness that saw him receive treatment locally and abroad.

Oburu was warmly received by fellow lawmakers, who gave him a standing ovation as he took his place in the chamber, marking his return to active parliamentary duties.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi welcomed the veteran politician, expressing relief at his recovery and congratulating him on returning to the House.

“Welcome back, Senator Oburu Oginga and the ODM party leader. We are glad that you have recovered. And as you can already see, the senators are very excited. Welcome back, and wishing you a much quicker recovery,” Kingi told him.

Oburu, 83, subsequently rose to address the House, saying his illness had given him an opportunity to reflect on life and the importance of completing his mission.

The senator said he had remained determined to recover even when his condition was serious, adding that he was not ready to leave before accomplishing what he believed was his purpose.

“When I was sick, I thought I was going to leave early before I expressed some of my feelings,” he said, indicating that he would seek an opportunity to address the House at greater length.

He added: “I had the spirit when I was lying there that I would not die, and I’d not die before I finished my mission. That is why I’m up.”

The ODM leader also used his return to highlight the importance of maintaining personal relationships despite political disagreements, singling out Nyandarua Senator John Methu for visiting him while he was receiving treatment.

Oburu praised Methu, who serves as the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) secretary-general, for checking on him during his illness, despite their political differences.

“He came to visit me when I was sick. He calls me when I’m sick, and people think that we are enemies because of what we say and the statements we make out there,” he said.

The Siaya senator cautioned politicians against allowing political competition to destroy friendships, arguing that leaders could disagree on political matters while maintaining mutual respect.

“You don’t destroy friendship because you are different politically. Because tomorrow you will be together,” he said.

He further urged Kenyans to remain united regardless of the outcome of the 2027 General Election, saying the country’s interests should take precedence over individual political ambitions.

“This country is bigger than all of us. Let us continue working together as leaders; whoever wins, let them win fairly. Let democracy prevail, and we will continue working together as one country and one people,” he said.

Oburu’s return comes after a prolonged period of illness that kept him away from the Senate, although he continued engaging in political affairs from his residence.

He was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on October 2 and discharged on October 19, after receiving treatment locally. He had also received medical attention in the United Kingdom.

On November 4, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Kingi led a delegation of lawmakers to his Nairobi residence to check on his recovery.

At the time, Wetang’ula told Parliament that Oburu had been discharged from hospital and was recuperating at home, adding that he had continued discharging his parliamentary responsibilities remotely.

During the visit, Oburu reassured the delegation that his health was improving and expressed his eagerness to return to the Senate.

“I miss being on the floor of the House debating and roaring in the political arena,” he said, promising to resume his duties once he had recovered sufficiently.

His absence had also fuelled speculation about his health, with false reports of his death circulating on social media while he was undergoing treatment.

The Senate leader’s return comes at a significant moment for ODM, which is navigating political realignments and internal debates ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Oburu, who took over the party leadership following the death of his younger brother and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in October 2025, has been at the centre of efforts to steer the Orange party through its post-Raila political transition.