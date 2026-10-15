Oburu resurfaces on solemn birthday marking Raila’s death

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 15 – Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Oginga marked his birthday on Thursday in Nairobi Hospital in the company of close family members and political allies, a day that also marked the first anniversary of the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a poignant message shared on his X account, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader reflected on the coincidence of his birth and his brother’s death, describing the connection between them as one that transcends physical separation.

“Today, October 15th, is far more than just a date on the calendar, it is a sacred intersection of life and eternity,” he wrote.

“Marking another year of my own birth on this very day brings a bittersweet reflection, knowing it is also the date my beloved younger brother, Baba Raila Amolo Odinga, departed to be with the Lord.”

Oburu said the coincidence of their birthdays and Raila’s death was a reminder of the bond they shared, adding that their brotherhood could not be broken by death.

“To have been born on this day and for you to have departed on this same date is a divine testament to the invisible thread that binds our souls. Physical separation cannot touch a brotherhood written in the heavens,” he said.

He added: “As I mark the anniversary of my birth, I carry your spirit within mine bound by a shared journey that transcends time, and an eternal connection that death has no power to break. Rest peacefully in the light, my brother.”

The senator’s message came amid speculation over his health after reports emerged that he had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Nairobi Hospital.

The reports triggered unverified claims of his death on social media, prompting ODM officials and his aides to reassure the public that he was alive and receiving medical attention.

His aides confirmed that the senator was receiving treatment but declining to disclose details of his condition.

His prolonged absence from public engagements had also raised questions about his health, particularly after reports that he had travelled to the United Kingdom for medical examinations and recuperation.

Despite the concerns, Oburu’s birthday message offered a personal glimpse into how he was experiencing a day that carries both personal and family significance.

He also expressed gratitude to those who organised a surprise celebration for him at the hospital, acknowledging the support of his family, hospital staff and ODM members.

“I want to express my deepest and most sincere gratitude to everyone who made today an unforgettable and beautiful surprise,” he wrote.

He thanked his spouses, Dr Ann Oburu and Mama Judith Oburu, for their love and care, and commended Nairobi Hospital staff for their professionalism and kindness.

Oburu also recognised the ODM fraternity, represented at the gathering by party trustee Elder Joshua Kawino, as well as his domestic staff and the team at Pawaa Centre for organising the occasion.

“Your love and presence have made this solemn yet special day truly comforting. May God bless you all abundantly,” he said.

The senator’s hospital birthday comes as ODM navigates questions over its leadership and political direction following Raila’s death.

Oburu assumed leadership of the party after his brother’s death, taking charge of an organisation that remains central to Kenya’s opposition politics and is grappling with internal disagreements over its future.

His health has consequently attracted attention beyond the family, with his recovery being closely watched by party members and political observers.