Arati promises free ODM primaries amid history of disputed nominations

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 15 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has pledged free and fair ODM nominations, including for the Nairobi Senate seat, following East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga’s entry into the race.

Arati, who delivered a speech on behalf of ODM leader Oburu Oginga during the first anniversary memorial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo on Thursday, said the party would ensure aspirants compete fairly for its tickets ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“I want to promise all our followers that we will have free and fair nominations. That includes the one for the senatorial position in Nairobi and other party positions that we will be having,” he said.

The pledge comes against the backdrop of a history of contentious ODM nominations, which have repeatedly triggered disputes over results, candidate selection and the handling of complaints by aggrieved aspirants.

During the 2017 party primaries, disputes over the nomination process spilled into the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal and the courts, with some candidates challenging the credibility of the exercises.

The history adds significance to Arati’s assurance as aspirants position themselves for party tickets ahead of the next elections.

Winnie declared her interest in the seat during the anniversary memorial, while Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has also been mentioned as a possible contender for the ODM ticket.

The party will therefore face the task of managing competing ambitions while ensuring that the nomination process is credible and accepted by those seeking its tickets.

Doctors’ orders

Arati delivered the message as Oburu, who turned 83 on Thursday, remained away from the memorial on doctors’ orders. In his speech, the Siaya Senator said he had been instructed to observe strict bed rest and avoid public appearances in the immediate future as he recovers.

“While my doctors have mandated a strict regimen of bed rest and ordered zero public appearances for the immediate future to guarantee a full and swift recovery, my heart, mind and spirit are firmly with you at Migwena Cultural Ground,” Oburu said.

He apologised for missing the gathering, which marked one year since Raila’s death, saying he would have wanted to join the family, ODM leaders and supporters in honouring his younger brother.

Oburu described the anniversary as a moment of reflection on Raila’s contribution to Kenya’s democracy and an opportunity for the party to renew its commitment to the ideals he championed.

“Today, October 15, 2026, carries a dual and deeply profound meaning for me and my family,” he said, noting that the date marked both his 83rd birthday and the first anniversary of Raila’s death.

He said Raila had inherited the political mantle from their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and continued the family’s tradition of advocating democracy, constitutionalism and social justice.

Broad-based arrangement

The ODM leader also defended the party’s participation in the broad-based government, rejecting claims that the arrangement amounted to a betrayal of the movement’s longstanding political struggle.

He argued that the decision to work with President William Ruto’s administration was a strategic choice intended to advance ODM’s objectives through engagement in government.

“I want to confirm to you today that the Orange Democratic Movement’s current broad-based approach is neither a fallacy nor a betrayal of our long-standing struggle. Rather, it is a sophisticated, deliberate continuation of it,” he said.

Oburu maintained that ODM could not fully implement its agenda on economic equity, devolution and institutional integrity while remaining on the periphery of power.

“The best and most effective way for us as a political party to fully realise Baba’s vision for Kenya is to strategically position ourselves to form the next government. We are laying that ground now from a position of numbers and unyielding structural strength,” he said.

His remarks underline the party leadership’s argument that participation in the broad-based arrangement offers ODM an opportunity to influence national policy while preparing for the next General Election.

Oburu urged members to remain united and disciplined, saying the party’s structures remained operational despite Raila’s physical absence.

He cautioned supporters against being distracted by rumours and internal disagreements, insisting that the movement remained focused on its political programme.

Raila’s legacy

Oburu also highlighted projects associated with Raila’s legacy, including the mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo and the planned 60,000-seat Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium in Talanta City.

He thanked the Kenya Defence Forces for their role in constructing the mausoleum and said Raila’s vision had centred on a united Kenya, equitable development, stronger devolution and social protection for vulnerable groups.

The anniversary, he said, should serve as a reminder of the need to protect democratic gains and continue the struggle for economic liberation.

“Let us honour Baba’s memory today by maintaining the discipline, the focus and unwavering faith that he modelled for decades,” he said.

Oburu also thanked Kenyans and international supporters who had stood with the Odinga family during the period of mourning, maintaining that Raila’s political legacy would continue to guide ODM.

As the party prepares for the 2027 elections, the pledge of free and fair nominations will be tested by its ability to manage competing ambitions and resolve disputes in a process that has previously proved contentious.