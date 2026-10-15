Oburu: Doctors have ordered me to stay away from public events

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 15- ODM leader Oburu Oginga says his doctors have ordered him to avoid public appearances for the immediate future as he continues his recovery, assuring party members that he remains engaged in its political activities despite his absence from his brother Raila Odinga’s first death anniversary.

In a speech delivered by Kisii Governor Simba Arati at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, Oburu said he was following strict medical instructions to rest, but maintained that his mind remained focused on the Orange Democratic Movement’s political agenda.

“While my doctors have mandated a strict regimen of bed rest and ordered zero public appearances for the immediate future to guarantee a full and swift recovery, my heart, mind and spirit are firmly with you at Migwena Cultural Ground,” he said.

The Siaya Senator, who turned 83 on Thursday, apologised for missing the memorial, saying he would have wanted to join family members, party officials and supporters in honouring Raila, who died on October 15, 2025.

He said the anniversary held personal significance, marking both his birthday and one year since the death of his younger brother, whom he described as a visionary leader whose contribution to Kenya’s democracy would endure.

“Today, October 15, 2026, carries a dual and deeply profound meaning for me and my family,” he said.

“On a personal note, this day marks my 83rd birthday. Reaching 83 years of age is a milestone of immense grace. This day also marks exactly one year since the physical departure of our visionary leader, my beloved brother, the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga.”

Oburu said Raila had continued the legacy of their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, by championing democracy, constitutionalism and social justice.

He described the anniversary as an opportunity for reflection and renewal, urging Kenyans to remain united in defending the democratic gains associated with his brother’s political career.

The absence of the ODM leader had drawn attention at the memorial, with Ida Odinga separately assuring mourners that her brother-in-law was unwell but not seriously ill and had been advised by doctors to rest and avoid large gatherings.

Broad-based government

Beyond the anniversary message, Oburu used the speech to defend ODM’s participation in the broad-based government, dismissing criticism of the arrangement as a departure from the party’s historical ideals.

He argued that working with the administration of President William Ruto was a strategic decision intended to advance the party’s objectives from within government rather than from the political periphery.

“I want to confirm to you today that the Orange Democratic Movement’s current broad-based approach is neither a fallacy nor a betrayal of our long-standing struggle. Rather, it is a sophisticated, deliberate continuation of it,” he said.

Oburu maintained that ODM had historically embraced pragmatic engagement when the country’s stability and national interests were at stake.

He said the party could not fully implement its ideals on economic equity, devolution and institutional integrity without gaining access to positions of power.

“The best and most effective way for us as a political party to fully realise Baba’s vision for Kenya is to strategically position ourselves to form the next government. We are laying that ground now from a position of numbers and unyielding structural strength,” he said.

His remarks reinforce the party leadership’s position that the broad-based arrangement offers ODM an opportunity to influence national policy and negotiate a greater role in the next administration.

Fair nominations

Oburu also sought to reassure ODM members and aspirants that the party would conduct free and fair nominations ahead of the 2027 General Election, including for the Nairobi Senate seat.

“I want to promise all our followers that we will have free and fair nominations. That includes the one for the senatorial position in Nairobi and other party positions that we will be having,” he said.

The pledge comes as competition for elective positions intensifies within ODM, with aspirants positioning themselves for the party’s ticket in various constituencies.

The Nairobi Senate race has attracted attention following EALA MP Winnie Odinga’s declaration that she intends to contest the seat, while Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has also been mentioned as a possible contender.

Oburu’s commitment to transparent nominations will be closely watched by aspirants seeking assurances that the party’s tickets will be determined through a credible process rather than preferential treatment.

The ODM leader has previously pledged that the party’s nomination process would be free of favouritism.

Unity calls

Oburu urged party members to remain disciplined and focused, warning against distractions and rumours that could undermine the movement following Raila’s death.

He maintained that the party’s structures remained operational and capable of advancing its political programme despite the physical absence of its longtime leader.

He also pointed to national projects bearing Raila’s name, including the mausoleum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi and the planned 60,000-seat Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium in Talanta City, as symbols of the former Prime Minister’s enduring legacy.

Oburu thanked the Kenya Defence Forces for their role in constructing the mausoleum and expressed gratitude to Kenyans and international friends who had supported the Odinga family during the period of mourning.

He urged ODM supporters to draw strength from Raila’s political legacy and continue the struggle for democracy, economic liberation and national unity.

“The Ngima lives on. Our spirit guides us still,” he said.