NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Linda Mwananchi are among 94 political parties that have failed to meet the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) requirements for nomination rules ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The three parties were listed among those whose nomination rules require amendments following the commission’s first review of submissions made by political parties seeking to participate in next year’s elections.

Only 11 political parties were found compliant with the applicable legal requirements, raising questions about the preparedness of political outfits for the nomination process ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The 11 parties that passed the first review include Kenya Moja Movement Party, Wiper Patriotic Front, Jubilee Party, Safina Party, The Mwananchi Party, Liberal Democratic Party, Grand Dream Development Party, Democratic National Alliance Party, Chama ya Mapatano of Kenya, Vision for Development Alliance and Forward Kenya Party.

Other prominent parties that failed to meet the requirements include Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, Maendeleo Chap Chap, Kenya African National Union (KANU), Democratic Party of Kenya, Democratic Action Party-Kenya and Third Way Alliance Kenya.

In a statement issued on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the commission had communicated the findings to the affected parties and identified specific areas requiring amendments.

“The Commission has completed the first review of the nomination rules submitted by political parties intending to participate in the 2027 General Election,” Ethekon said.

The review was conducted in accordance with Article 88(4)(d) of the Constitution and Section 27 of the Elections Act, which mandate the commission to examine political parties’ nomination rules to ensure compliance with electoral laws and regulations.

The commission assessed several aspects of the rules, including the structure and mandate of party election boards, procedures for identifying and nominating candidates, eligibility requirements for aspirants and the conduct of party primaries.

It also examined provisions governing party lists, internal dispute resolution mechanisms, compliance with electoral laws and measures to address electoral malpractices.

IEBC said the parties found non-compliant had been given details of the deficiencies and were required to amend and resubmit their nomination rules within the applicable timelines.

However, the commission clarified that failing the first review did not automatically disqualify a party from participating in the 2027 General Election.

“The statutory framework provides for the review of nomination rules and, where deficiencies are identified, requires the Commission to communicate the areas requiring amendment,” the statement said.

The commission said the process was intended to give political parties an opportunity to align their rules with the law while safeguarding the integrity of the nomination process.

It further emphasised that party nomination rules must provide for transparent, fair, inclusive and lawful processes, including meaningful participation of women, youth, persons with disabilities and other special interest groups.

The review marks an early milestone in preparations for the 2027 polls, with IEBC urging political parties to address the identified shortcomings promptly ahead of the commencement of nomination activities.

The commission said it would continue engaging political parties and other stakeholders to ensure credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful nominations.