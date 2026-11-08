UDA delegates endorse Aruasa for Kitutu Chache South MP seat

KISII, Kenya, Nov 8 – A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates in Kitutu Chache South have endorsed businessman Kevin Aruasa as their preferred candidate for the constituency’s parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

The endorsement was made during a delegates’ meeting in the constituency, where supporters backed Aruasa’s bid, citing his grassroots support and ability to mount a strong campaign.

Aruasa, who recently defected from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to UDA, is positioning himself to challenge incumbent MP Anthony Kibagendi in the next election.

Speaking after receiving the endorsement, Aruasa pledged to prioritise development, youth empowerment, education and economic opportunities if elected.

“I thank the delegates for trusting me. This is not about me, it is about the people of Kitutu Chache South getting better leadership and real development,” he said.

Delegates at the meeting cited youth unemployment, infrastructure challenges and stalled development projects among the issues they want addressed, pledging to mobilise support for Aruasa across the constituency’s wards.

The endorsement comes ahead of President William Ruto’s planned development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties next week, which is expected to provide a platform for the ruling party to consolidate support in the Gusii region.

Aruasa’s supporters are seeking to position him as UDA’s preferred candidate in Kitutu Chache South ahead of the party nominations and the 2027 General Election.

His bid sets the stage for a contest with Kibagendi, who is expected to seek re-election.